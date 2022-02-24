Adulterated liquor racket kingpin held in Pratapgarh

The UP police special task force (STF) arrested the kingpin of one such racket, involved in the manufacture and supply of adulterated liquor to different parts of the state, on Tuesday. The arrest came in the wake of the recent deaths due to adulterated country-made liquor in Azamgarh and Rae Bareli.

The STF officials said one Surendra Kumar Patel, who was wanted in a case of manufacturing adulterated liquor, was arrested from Gazibagh trisection, under the Raniganj police station limits of Pratapgarh, on Tuesday night. They said Patel, who carried a reward of ₹25,000 on his head, was arrested while he was planning to move out of the state to evade arrest.

A senior STF official said Patel revealed during interrogation that along with Kamlesh Pal, Raja Pal and Pintu, he operated this adulterated liquor-manufacturing unit near his house under the Fatanpur police station limits of Pratapgarh. He said that as many as 37 drums containing 200 litres of spirit each were recovered from the basement of Raja Pal’s house on November 6, 2021, after which the case was registered against him.

He said Patel was elusive since his name surfaced as kingpin of the racket and had been evading arrest by continuously changing his location.

Recently, on February 20, as many as five people died due to consumption of adulterated country-made liquor in Ahraula area of Azamgarh district. Similarly, nine people died after consuming adulterated country-made liquor sold from an authorised country-made liquor shop in Pahadpur village of Rae Bareli on January 25.