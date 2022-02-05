After 50 days, Lko money lender’s body found from canal in Pratapgarh

The body of a money lender from Lucknow was recovered from a canal in Patti, Pratapgarh district on Friday nearly 50 days after his murder in Lucknow’s Hasanganj locality, senior police officials said on Saturday.

They said the victim’s body had decomposed badly and so despite the money lender’s family having ascertained its identity, a DNA sampling of the body will be conducted for legal proceedings.

Lucknow’s additional deputy commissioner of police, (west), Chiranjeev Nath Sinha stated that deceased Mohd Shoaib Khan, 45, had gone missing when he left his house in Khandari Bazar locality under Qaiserbagh police station limits on December 14.

He said the victim’s brother Amir Hamza Khan had approached the police on December 15.

He said the investigation revealed that the victim was into illegal money lending business and had given money to many people on interest.

Sinha said the probe revealed that the victim was murdered by a Hasanganj resident Naseem Ahmad alias Raja by hitting him on head with an iron road with help of his three other accomplices Shoaib Khan alias Topi, Mohd Aqeel and Shadab.

After this they disposed the body in Sharda canal from Sariya bridge in Sitapur on December 14 itself.

Sinha said the murder conspiracy was solved when Raja and Topi were arrested on December 23. “They confessed to the crime but the victim’s body could not be found in the canal as it must have been swept away by the strong current of water. After so many days it was finally recovered from the canal in Pratapgarh after so many days,” Sinha said.

He said investigations revealed that monetary dispute was the reason behind the crime.