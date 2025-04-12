After delays, LMC clears encroachments to ease drainage issues at Hussainabad Trust Road

After months of delay, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) finally took action on Thursday, following fresh complaints of waterlogging from residents on Hussainabad Trust Road under Zone-6, triggered by recent rainfall. Acting swiftly, the team demolished over 20 illegal platforms (chabootras) that were blocking drainage systems and contributing to the flooding. LMC demolished over 20 illegal platforms. (Sourced)

The action followed complaints from two residents in the area about knee-deep water accumulating due to clogged drains. Zonal officer Manoj Yadav immediately inspected the site and directed the removal of encroachments to facilitate drain cleaning, said LMC in a press release on Thursday.

The team, dismantled unauthorised platforms in front of more than 20 shops and houses. These structures had fully covered drains, preventing flow of wastewater and contributing to recurring waterlogging issues, press release stated.

This is not the first time the area has faced such problems. Previous attempts by LMC to clean the drains were met with resistance from local traders, who claimed the platforms were part of their commercial space. Due to the opposition, earlier drives were halted midway, press release stated.

However, Thursday’s downpour once again disrupted daily life in the area, forcing the civic body to take firm action. “We had tried to resolve the issue through discussion earlier, but this time, strict measures were necessary in public interest,” said zonal officer Yadav. “Any structure that causes inconvenience to the public will not be tolerated.”

The removal drive received mixed reactions from the community. While many residents appreciated the LMC’s proactive approach and the improvement in drainage, some shopkeepers expressed concern over business losses due to the demolition of the platforms.