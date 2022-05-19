After dog attacks, IIM Lucknow clears the air on animal lovers’ accusations
The Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow (IIM L) is facing a peculiar problem.
There have been over 40 plus “confirmed and recorded” cases of dog bites in last six months on the management institute’s 200-acre green campus, forcing the institute to relocate “rabid dogs”.
However, the move has drawn the ire of animal lovers from within the campus who have accused the authorities of being “insensitive” to animals.
“Children of residents too have faced canine attack,” the institute said in response to accusations.
“Only rabid dogs have been relocated. We are a caring community and have co-existed with animals for decades,” said professor Shubhda Arora, chairperson, CCMR, IIM L.
The institute authorities also said they have strongly advised residents to feed dogs only in designated dog feeding zones, that are located at a distance from residential areas.
However, the animal lovers who also are from the campus have claimed the dogs were being relocated since January and since the summer break, the pace of relocation has quickened.
“The activity seems to have full sanction of the administration as dogs are being trapped in nets and cages by the workers and staff of IIM itself. As this is summer break, there are very few students on campus to object to the activity,” said one of the animal lovers on campus.
Animal lovers have accused a powerful faculty member who is also on the board of governors of the institute of threatening students if they were to create a hurdle in the ‘dog free’ campus campaign. “Even alumni have been advised against speaking on the issue,” they added.
“If there are any dog-human issues they should be resolved in transparent manner with the involvement of student community. Instead of clandestinely picking up dogs during early morning hours and threatening students who raise their voice against it, the institute should follow the example of other institutes like IIM-Indore, who have managed similar issue in a humane and legally correct way,” they added.
Mayor, councillors to approach Haryana CM for action against MCG chief engineer
Mayor Madhu Azad and all 35 councillors of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram met on Wednesday to discuss a spat that ensued between the MCG chief engineer and a councillor on Tuesday. After the meeting, held at the civic body's Sector 34 office, the group decided to approach Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to intervene and act against Sharma. The chief engineer alleged that Brahm Yadav, councillor, Ward 13 threatened and hurled a chair towards him.
Haryana CM meets officials over Metro project, wants DPR in 15 days
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday reviewed the detailed project report (DPR) for extending the Metro line from Palam Vihar to Dwarka Sector 21 Metro station and directed officials to check if the last 1.5km of the line — in Delhi — can be constructed underground. In Haryana, the length of the line will be 4.9km, and in Delhi, it will be 3.5km.
Agra Metro team to transplant trees near Taj Mahal
Taking a step towards environment conservation, the Agra Metro team has decided to promote transplantation of trees as and wherever possible. It has already obtained the permission of cutting the trees by the apex court.
148 liquor vends auctioned, ₹424 crore collected in Gurugram west
The Haryana government on Wednesday auctioned 148 of the 168 liquor vends in Gurugram west through e-tenders and earned ₹424 crore in the process, an increase of 14.5% on the reserve price, said officials of the excise department. The reserve price is the lowest price at which the department is willing to auction the liquor shop. According to Anirudh Sharma, deputy commissioner of excise and taxation, Gurugram west, the reserve price was ₹37.02 crore.
12-year-old boy dies in Noida days after trying to imitate Superman
A 12-year-old boy died in Noida four days after Surjeet, a resident of Parthala village in Noida was recording a video of himself posing as Superman by tying a cloth as a cape around his neck. A resident of Parthala village in Noida, Surjeet, was recording a video of himself imitating the fictional superhero. He died on Tuesday morning at the District Hospital in Sector 30 after taking treatment for three days.
