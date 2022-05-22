Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / After June 1, UP pradhans to work from home at e-enabled village secretariats
lucknow news

After June 1, UP pradhans to work from home at e-enabled village secretariats

The state government has directed district magistrates and other officials concerned to ensure that after June 1, village pradhans necessarily use the IT infrastructure if already available in the panchayat bhawans (village secretariats) to upload Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP), generate work IDs, feed work vouchers and put digital signatures etc
For representation only (HT File Photo)
Published on May 22, 2022 01:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The state government has directed district magistrates and other officials concerned to ensure that after June 1, village pradhans necessarily use the IT infrastructure if already available in the panchayat bhawans (village secretariats) to upload Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP), generate work IDs, feed work vouchers and put digital signatures etc.

Issuing directions in this regard, here, on Friday additional chief secretary, panchayati raj, Manoj Kumar Singh, said that it was observed that many pradhans, panchayat secretaries were using cybercafés, etc outside the village to upload vouchers, put digital signatures, etc despite the panchayat bhawan in their village being equipped with internet-enabled computer and other related facilities.

“In villages where panchayat bhawans are equipped with computers and internet facilities and where panchayat assistants are already posted, pradhans and panchayat secretaries will not, after June 1, use cybercafés outside the village to upload documents, put digital signatures and do similar work,” he said.

Singh has directed the Panchayati Raj department to regularly monitor compliance of orders in this regard and report violations to the government every Wednesday.

RELATED STORIES

In UP, 58,198 panchayat bhawans are being set up. Around 35,000 such bhawans have already been set up and made functional.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP