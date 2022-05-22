After June 1, UP pradhans to work from home at e-enabled village secretariats

The state government has directed district magistrates and other officials concerned to ensure that after June 1, village pradhans necessarily use the IT infrastructure if already available in the panchayat bhawans (village secretariats) to upload Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP), generate work IDs, feed work vouchers and put digital signatures etc.

Issuing directions in this regard, here, on Friday additional chief secretary, panchayati raj, Manoj Kumar Singh, said that it was observed that many pradhans, panchayat secretaries were using cybercafés, etc outside the village to upload vouchers, put digital signatures, etc despite the panchayat bhawan in their village being equipped with internet-enabled computer and other related facilities.

“In villages where panchayat bhawans are equipped with computers and internet facilities and where panchayat assistants are already posted, pradhans and panchayat secretaries will not, after June 1, use cybercafés outside the village to upload documents, put digital signatures and do similar work,” he said.

Singh has directed the Panchayati Raj department to regularly monitor compliance of orders in this regard and report violations to the government every Wednesday.

In UP, 58,198 panchayat bhawans are being set up. Around 35,000 such bhawans have already been set up and made functional.