After June 1, UP pradhans to work from home at e-enabled village secretariats
The state government has directed district magistrates and other officials concerned to ensure that after June 1, village pradhans necessarily use the IT infrastructure if already available in the panchayat bhawans (village secretariats) to upload Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP), generate work IDs, feed work vouchers and put digital signatures etc.
Issuing directions in this regard, here, on Friday additional chief secretary, panchayati raj, Manoj Kumar Singh, said that it was observed that many pradhans, panchayat secretaries were using cybercafés, etc outside the village to upload vouchers, put digital signatures, etc despite the panchayat bhawan in their village being equipped with internet-enabled computer and other related facilities.
“In villages where panchayat bhawans are equipped with computers and internet facilities and where panchayat assistants are already posted, pradhans and panchayat secretaries will not, after June 1, use cybercafés outside the village to upload documents, put digital signatures and do similar work,” he said.
Singh has directed the Panchayati Raj department to regularly monitor compliance of orders in this regard and report violations to the government every Wednesday.
In UP, 58,198 panchayat bhawans are being set up. Around 35,000 such bhawans have already been set up and made functional.
-
School can’t escape liability in case of accident involving its bus: Punjab and Haryana high court
Schools can't escape liability proceedings in case of an accident or any other incident involving a school bus, even if it is on hire-purchase agreement. The high court bench of justice Alka Sarin dismissed a plea from Sanawar Model Senior Secondary School, Mohali, challenging a Motor Accident Tribunal (MACT), Mohali, order that had earlier dismissed an application from the school seeking removal of its name as a necessary party in an accident case.
-
28-yr-old man dies of drug overdose in Khanna
A 28-year-old man from Basant Nagar, Khanna, died of a drug overdose on Friday. The victim's father, Raj Kumar, told police that Umesh had been using drugs for the past four years and was even admitted to a de-addiction centre, but to no avail. They rushed him to Government Hospital, Khanna, where the doctors declared him dead. Woman among 2 held with heroin A woman was among two arrested with 18-gram heroin on Friday.
-
CM Bhagwant Mann’s Satoj village shows the way in adopting DSR paddy sowing method
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's Satoj village in Sangrur district is setting an example in adopting Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR) technique for sowing paddy, with a 30-fold increase in the area used for planting rice under the water-saving method this season as compared to the last year. His government has also decided to provide financial assistance of ₹ 1,500 per acre to each farmer if they adopt the DSR technique.
-
Probe ordered against 108 ambulance service
The Uttar Pradesh health department has initiated a probe against the 108 ambulance service and has decided to match the list of beneficiaries for a period of three months. The details given by the company regarding patients, their mobile number and Adhaar numbers will be matched. The 108-ambulance is used to help serious patients reach hospital from their home or spot of accident. The probe will include data for February, March and April .
-
Lucknow’s Chhatar Manzil, others likely to become heritage hotels soon
Kothi Darshan Vilas, Gulistan-e-Eram and Chhatar Manzil may soon be transformed into heritage hotels--the model well adopted by Rajasthan that has more than 200 heritage hotels. “We are in plans to transform the Gulistan-e-Eram, Darshan Vilas and Chhatar Manzil into heritage hotels. The process will be initiated soon,” said AK Singh, director in-charge, state archaeology department. Selection of the final party takes place by discussing modalities, time frames, etc.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics