After March 10, we’ll distribute tablets to 2 cr youths: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that Lucknow was not just becoming a smart city, but also a safer city.

“BrahMos Missile will be made in Lucknow along with a defence corridor and the work will bring jobs for youths. We decided to distribute one crore tablets/smart phones in UP and these include 37,000 in Lucknow itself. After March 10, the number will be two crore,” he said addressing public rallies on the last day for campaigning for the fourth phase of UP assembly polls.

The CM addressed two rallies – at Munshipulia in support of Lucknow East candidate Ashutosh Tandon and then at Madiyaon in support of Lucknow North candidate Neeraj Bora.

While asking people if they had got their vaccine dose, Adityanath said, “The opposition says its Modi or BJP vaccine. But if the BJP or Modi vaccine saves us, our vote will also go to it.”

“The Samajwadi Party complained to the EC when I distributed smartphones and tablets to 1 crore youth, but let March 10 come, we’ll distribute these gadgets to 2 crore youths. Covid vaccines would’ve been sold in black had Congress, SP or BSP been in power,” he said.

“Hamara naya naara hai – bulldozer expressway ke liye bhi upyogi hai aur mafiaon ki chhaati ke liye bhi, (bulldozer is necessary for expressway and also for the chest of mafia),” he added.

Criticising the previous Samajwadi Party government, Yogi Adityanath said that there had been no riots in his government’s five-year term. “During SP’s rule, there were 700 riots and in BSP rule 364 riots. If a BJP government continues there will be no riots,” he emphasized.

“Our government took the first decision to make farmers of UP debt free while the SP government decided to revoke cases against terrorists who were responsible for serial blasts in Ayodhya, Varanasi’s Sankat Mochan temple where 28 people had died, and those who attacked CRPF camp in Rampur,” the CM said.

“A Gujarat court announced death penalty to 38 terrorists and life imprisonment to 11 other terrorists for serial blasts in Ahmedabad. Some of them are related to Azamgarh and other places in Uttar Pradesh. Father of one of the terrorists is a Samajwadi Party campaigner. The SP, which has been speaking on every small issue, is silent now,” said the CM.

“If you ask Akhilesh what happens in Saifai Mahotsav, he won’t know himself. Our government’s UP Mahotsav and ‘One District, One Product’ are a brand,” said Adityanath.

“Our MLAs and party workers were there at the time of Covid, but none of the other party leaders came to you,” he said.

“Elections have been conducted on 113 seats, but the SP leader thinks the party has got 300 seats. The state does not need dreamers but a Sankalp government. State does not need ‘majboor’ (compelled) government, but ‘mazboot” (strong) government,” he said.