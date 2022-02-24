After poll grind, it’s family time for candidates

LUCKNOW After nearly a month of rigorous campaigning for the UP assembly elections, political leaders and candidates finally found the much-needed time to unwind with family, friends and party workers on Thursday.

It was a relaxed day for Brajesh Pathak, BJP candidate from Lucknow Cantt, who prepared tea for his family early in the morning. He played basketball with his son and read newspapers along with wife Namita. At noon, he also met his close aides.

“I usually get up early in the morning. Today, I was a bit relaxed so I made tea for my family. After that, I met party workers to thank them for all their hard work during the last one month,” said Pathak.

Raju Gandhi, Samajwadi Party candidate from Lucknow Cantt, visited Gurudwara (Yahiyaganj) with his family early to pray for his victory. “I started my day after visiting the Gurudwara with my family. Later, I met party workers and also attended some meetings of the party.”

It was a thanks-giving day and a day to seek blessings for Sadaf Jafar, the Congress Candidate from Lucknow Central State Assembly constituency.

“It is a break from the busy poll routine. I spent the morning with my children. We had discussed how things are proceeding further,” she said. Later, she thanked all those to helped her in the poll journey and had lunch with party leaders and friends. Soonafter, Jafar left for her hometown – Jaunpur to offer flowers on her parents’ grave and seek their blessings.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Lucknow West, Alok Singh, hosted a lunch in honour of all party members who helped him campaign during the last one month. “Party workers are my strength. I cannot think of contesting polls without them. I reached the party office along with family and had lunch with party workers. We also prepared a strategy for the future.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Lucknow Central, Rajnish Gupta ‘Bobby’, offered prayers at the Siddhanath temple and Khatu Shyam temple on Thursday morning. He said, “After more than two months, I had a relaxed lunch at home with family and party workers. Everyone is confident of my victory.”

Mamta Chaudhary, Congress candidate from Mohanlalganj constituency, said: “Today, I stayed at home and met party volunteers. I feel relaxed when I meet people and discuss social and political issues.”

Samajwadi party candidate from Sarojini Nagar, Abhishek Mishra, said: “It’s time to thank party workers and voters. After all the hard work, I am confident about my victory.”

“I got up early and spent time with my parents who missed me for the last 2 months. I organized a meeting of party workers to thank them for their support throughout the campaign,” said Puja Shukla, another Samajwadi Party candidate.

