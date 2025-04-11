After rain in Lucknow, waterlogged roads hide lurking potholes

LUCKNOW The sudden downpour on Thursday morning left several areas in the state capital waterlogged and trees uprooted, forcing commuters to change routes and navigate through inundated roads. Major lanes and roads including those leading to Charbagh railway station, Jankipuram extension, Gomti Nagar extension and Ashiana turned into water channels. Water-logging near Daliganj underpass after the rain in Lucknow on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta /HT Photo)

“In Gomti Nagar extension, rain caused water logging as the drainage system was choked. But the issue was resolved soon after a complaint to the LMC,” said Kishu, a commuter.

Another commuter, Rishi Sonker, shared his concern, saying, “The Charbagh route was submerged. It was impossible to know whether there were potholes under the water, which made driving risky.”

Soon after the rain stopped, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) launched a drive to clear waterlogged roads and remove uprooted trees from the roads. Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh confirmed that the operation began from 10am on Thursday. “The main issue was clogged drains due to solid waste and silt. Our teams acted promptly to pump out the water and restore road access,” he said.

A large tree fell at Butler Palace under Zone-1, blocking the road and adding to the traffic woes. But officials rushed to the spot, oversaw the tree removal and ensured drainage outside the nearby Civil Hospital.

Pumps were pressed into service to clear waterlogged areas of Tilak Nagar in Zone-2 and drain cleaning was also done to prevent further accumulation of water. Areas like Kapoorthala and Aliganj also reported waterlogging in Zone-3 where water was drained out promptly.

In Zone-5, minor flooding near the airport was tackled quickly by officials using pumping equipment.

In Zone-8, water started to accumulate near Kalindi Park, but officials redirected it to a nearby lake with the help of pumps.