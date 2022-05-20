After rejection of PIL, BJP leader seeks permission for research on Taj Mahal

LUCKNOW Ayodhya-based BJP leader, Dr Rajneesh Singh, has written a letter to the union ministry of culture, seeking permission for research on the Taj Mahal and opening of 22 locked rooms of the monument for his study.

Recently, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court had rejected Singh’s PIL to open 22 closed rooms in the Taj Mahal to ascertain the presence of Hindu idols, calling it a “mockery” of the public interest litigation (PIL) system and asking the petitioner to research the topic first.

The court held that it couldn’t adjudicate on such issues, and said it was outside the scope and authority of the court to order research or study on an issue. “Right to get a research or study not made out. It’s an area of researchers or academicians and not of court. Verdict on historical aspects cannot be given by court under writ jurisdiction. Petition being misconceived is dismissed,” said justice DK Upadhyay.

Singh is a dentist and had got his degree from Sardar Patel Post Graduate Institute of Dental and Medical Sciences, Lucknow in 2020.

In this letter, Singh urged the ASI to constitute a five-member committee to ascertain facts about the Taj Mahal. “The committee must have a researcher, architect planner, historian, lawyer and an educationist,” he stated in the letter.

“I have also sought permission to see documents related to the sale of Taj Mahal land by Rajput king Raja Jai Singh to Mughal emperor Shah Jahan,” said Singh.

“The ASI has also uploaded pictures of closed rooms of Taj Mahal on its website,” he added.

“High court has advised me to carry out research on Taj Mahal. In my letter to the union ministry of culture, I have annexed the court’s order,” said Singh.

A copy of the letter has also been marked to director-general, ASI, New Delhi, and ASI office, Agra circle.

Earlier, Singh had also tried to seek details about the locked rooms of Taj Mahal through RTI filed with the Agra circle of the ASI. But, the ASI refused to share details, citing security reasons.

