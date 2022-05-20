After rejection of PIL, BJP leader seeks permission for research on Taj Mahal
LUCKNOW Ayodhya-based BJP leader, Dr Rajneesh Singh, has written a letter to the union ministry of culture, seeking permission for research on the Taj Mahal and opening of 22 locked rooms of the monument for his study.
Recently, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court had rejected Singh’s PIL to open 22 closed rooms in the Taj Mahal to ascertain the presence of Hindu idols, calling it a “mockery” of the public interest litigation (PIL) system and asking the petitioner to research the topic first.
The court held that it couldn’t adjudicate on such issues, and said it was outside the scope and authority of the court to order research or study on an issue. “Right to get a research or study not made out. It’s an area of researchers or academicians and not of court. Verdict on historical aspects cannot be given by court under writ jurisdiction. Petition being misconceived is dismissed,” said justice DK Upadhyay.
Singh is a dentist and had got his degree from Sardar Patel Post Graduate Institute of Dental and Medical Sciences, Lucknow in 2020.
In this letter, Singh urged the ASI to constitute a five-member committee to ascertain facts about the Taj Mahal. “The committee must have a researcher, architect planner, historian, lawyer and an educationist,” he stated in the letter.
“I have also sought permission to see documents related to the sale of Taj Mahal land by Rajput king Raja Jai Singh to Mughal emperor Shah Jahan,” said Singh.
“The ASI has also uploaded pictures of closed rooms of Taj Mahal on its website,” he added.
“High court has advised me to carry out research on Taj Mahal. In my letter to the union ministry of culture, I have annexed the court’s order,” said Singh.
A copy of the letter has also been marked to director-general, ASI, New Delhi, and ASI office, Agra circle.
Earlier, Singh had also tried to seek details about the locked rooms of Taj Mahal through RTI filed with the Agra circle of the ASI. But, the ASI refused to share details, citing security reasons.
-
Pune BJP leaders accuse MVA of incompetence in OBC reservation
PUNE After the Supreme Court on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for local body polls in Madhya Pradesh with Other Backward Classreservation, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Pune unit and their OBC cell lashed out at the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi government for its “ineptness” in completing the triple test which would have ensured reservation for the State's OBC community ahead of the local body polls.
-
CCS University to dispatch degrees free of charge
Chaudhary Charan Singh University has decided to dispatch degrees through the post office free of charge. Students need to register their details on the university's website to avail this facility. Students were deprived of receiving their degrees. University's media in-charge Mitendra Kunar Gupta said that the university had signed an MoU with the post office to dispatch degrees. Those who want a duplicate degree need to follow the old procedure of applying only at the university.
-
Nana Patole to visit Ayodhya on June 7
NAGPUR Call it a game of subtle political one-upmanship, but on the day Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray put his much-hyped June 5 visit to Ayodhya on hold, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole announced that he would visit Ayodhya for darshan on June 7. Patole said that the chief mahant of Dashrath Gadi in Ayodhya, Brijmohan Das, met him at Congress office in Mumbai last week and invited him to Ayodhya.
-
UP health minister finds expired medicines worth ₹16 crore during surprise check at store
LUCKNOW “Is this a medicine or a product kept at some cement shop,” deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak asked officials at the medicine store under the UP Medical Supply Corporation Ltd in Transport Nagar on Friday. The minister found expired medicines worth over ₹16 crore during a surprise inspection at this store. The minister said these medicines should have been supplied to hospitals for use by patients but it was not done.
-
Pune district reports 42 new Covid cases in 24 hours
PUNE The district reported 42 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 310 are active cases. Pune city reported 31 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,964 and the death toll stood at 9,713.
