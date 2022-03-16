After rich poll harvest, Yogi government 2.0 set to continue free ration distribution in Uttar Pradesh

The Yogi Adityanath government 2.0 is going to continue free ration distribution to all 15 crore beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh quite contrary to the impression that the welfare scheme may be over after assembly elections, people in the know of things said.

The free ration distribution turned out to be a major issue in the recently concluded assembly polls in which the BJP retained power in the state.

The scheme was launched in December for four months. The beneficiaries got packed 1 kg of whole chana, 1 litre of edible oil, 1 kg of salt once every month apart from 5 kg of wheat/rice per unit (family member) per month through the network of 80,000 fair price shops under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

The Antyodaya or the poorest families were entitled to 35 kg of wheat/rice per ration card irrespective of number of units or the size of the family, apart from getting other commodities.

“A proposal for the continuation of the same scheme is under active consideration at the government level and a proposal in this regard is likely to be put up at the very first cabinet meeting after formation of the new government,” a senior government official said requesting anonymity.

The free food distribution scheme that cost the exchequer around ₹4800 crore in four months is believed to have paid rich electoral dividends to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party by helping it get the absolute majority in the recently concluded assembly elections in UP. It is for the first time in last 37 years that any political party has returned to power for a second consecutive term in the state.

“By continuing the scheme, the party also wants to give a message to the Opposition that was trying to confuse voters by constantly telling them during campaigning that the free food distribution would end after elections, sensing the free ration was a big issue,” people dealing with the issue in the government said.

They said the possibility of the Yogi government continuing the free ration till the Lok Sabha elections could not be ruled out though it was yet not clear as to how long the scheme would continue once it is extended beyond March this year. The Parliamentary elections are due in early 2024. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 80 of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha.

UP’s free food distribution under the Yogi regime was in addition to the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) that the Central government launched in 2020 in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown. Under this scheme, beneficiaries get free wheat/rice at the rate of 5 per kg per member in the case of priority households and a fixed 35 kg wheat/rice per family in case of Antyodaya (poorest of the poor) families. The scheme had been extended till March 2022.

“Encouraged by the positive impact of the scheme on UP voters in the recent assembly elections, the Centre may also think of continuing the scheme till the Lok Sabha elections,” another official said.

