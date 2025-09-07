After spate of brawls, multi-agency vigil launched at Summit building

After a spate of violent incidents inside clubs at the Summit building in Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar, the Lucknow Police and the excise department have stepped up vigil on the site in a bid to make it difficult for troublemakers to flex their muscle during weekends. The crackdown comes after two back-to-back cases of assault were reported at two clubs, one of which is located in the said building. (SOURCED)

An HT reality check of the building and the surrounding areas between 8.30 pm and midnight on Friday confirmed a heavy police presence outside the building, especially at around 11:30 pm. The newly appointed Vibhuti Khand station house officer, along with other police officials were seen checking vehicles, monitoring entry points, and patrolling inside the premises where clubs and bars draw large weekend crowds.

Excise inspector Arvind Baghel was even ordering the clubs with bars to shut down immediately at midnight.

He reached the spot at 11:30 pm and began the drive at exactly midnight, ensuring all bars were closed by 12:20 am with the support of heavy police force. Baghel said that if anyone failed to follow the rules, strict action would be taken against them.

With the multi-agency crackdown in place, authorities hope to deter offenders and restore public confidence in visiting the Summit building, which has become a hotspot for nightlife but also a repeated flashpoint for law-and-order challenges.

The incidents triggered public outcry and also led to the suspension of Vibhuti Khand’s then SHO SK Singh and the Summit building outpost in charge. Their removal underscored police negligence in controlling the crowd at one of the busiest nightlife hubs in the city.

Newly appointed SHO Amar Singh said, “My priority is to maintain peace.”

Singh told HT that around 20 police officials are deployed at the building on weekends. He added that if needed, teams from the Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) will also be stationed at the site to reinforce security.

“Sufficient force will remain present to manage the rush and ensure that no fight or dispute takes place,” Singh said.

The traffic police have also tightened security.

DCP Traffic Kamlesh Dixit confirmed that teams will be deployed around the Summit building to regulate vehicle flow and conduct strict drink-and-drive checks.

“We will ensure smooth dispersal of crowds late at night and take strict action against violators,” he said.

However, during the HT visit on Friday late night, at multiple spots the drive was not visible at intersections close to the Summit building.

The excise department is keeping a close watch on licensed bars operating inside the complex. District excise officer Karunendra Singh said inspector Arvind Baghel has been tasked with enforcing strict bar timings.

“We are monitoring all outlets to ensure that they shut down at midnight sharp. This will help avoid late-night chaos and allow people to leave the building safely,” he told HT.

Officials said the joint strategy of police, traffic, and excise authorities includes surprise checks, stricter crowd management, and tighter regulation of nightlife activity in the complex. People familiar with the matter also indicated that CCTV monitoring will be enhanced to keep track of movements inside and outside the building.