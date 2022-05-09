After Wayanad visit, Smriti Irani engages with people in Amethi

Union minister Smriti Irani arrived in Amethi on Monday on a two-day visit and straightaway engaged with the residents over impromptu stopovers.

Her Amethi tour comes days after triggering a buzz about the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) plans in Wayanad (Kerala), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency, which she visited recently.

Rahul Gandhi had contested from two constituencies in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He had won the Wayanad seat, but lost the family bastion of Amethi.

While moving from one place to another, Smriti Irani stopped by to have “ganne ka juice (sugarcane juice)” that was being sold by a vendor in Amethi.

“While she was waiting for the juice to be served, she noticed some women watching her from a distance. Didi invited them over to have juice with her. She also posed with some women who wanted to get themselves photographed with her. She has been doing this regularly. The people of Amethi now treat her as one of their own and thus didi also freely mingles with them. She often stops by to have tea. It’s a usual sight now,” a BJP leader said.

Political experts said such impromptu stopovers are aimed at bettering the connect with her constituency.

“Many in Amethi and Rae Bareli still recall how members of Gandhi family would take unscheduled halts like these. Through such stopovers the BJP leader is conveying that she is accessible to the people. It’s because of this reason that the Union minister is now building a house in Amethi too,” said Irshad Ilmi, a political expert.

On Monday, Smriti Irani held chaupals at different assembly segments of her Lok Sabha constituency and assured the people that all the promises that have been made would be fulfilled.

When some women approached her with the complaint that their ration cards weren’t made and some others complained about their old age pension not being credited to their accounts, the Union minister asked officers to ensure that the complaints were addressed. She also interacted with beneficiaries of various government schemes.

“I want to tell you that those projects that aren’t settled at the district level would be resolved through MP local area development funds,” she said.

Smriti Irani had earlier met chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. She tweeted about her meeting that she said was over initiating steps for the development of Amethi.

Her recent visit to Wayanad, apparently to review the aspirational districts programme, hasn’t gone unnoticed in Amethi either.

“Last time Rahul ji had contested from two constituencies, Amethi and Wayanad. Who knows what will happen this time? Guess the Congress, too, would be desperate for a comeback now,” said Ram Khilawan, a resident of Gauriganj in Amethi, on the phone.

With the BJP now setting sights on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, in which party leaders admit Smriti would “certainly” contest from Amethi. The Union minister’s visits to her LS constituency are expected to increase, party leaders said. Since she successfully tapped the ‘Modi wave’ to defeat Gandhi in the Congress’ Amethi bastion, Smriti, the union minister for women and child development, has visited her Lok Sabha constituency regularly with schemes and projects.

The Congress camp is, however, dismissing her visit as a “political gimmick”.

“She visited Wayanad as in Amethi she is now struggling to live up to the expectations of the people. Her 2019 win was a fluke and the 2024 LS polls would establish that,” Congress lawmaker Deepak Singh said.

Singh who had earlier dismissed Smriti as a “political tourist” said, “Unlike our boisterous political rivals, the Congress leadership has proved time and again that it considers Amethi as their home.”

Caption: Smriti interacts with beneficiaries of government schemes in Amethi on Monday

