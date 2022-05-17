After Yogi’s tweet, fresh buzz over Lucknow name change

LUCKNOW A tweet by chief minister Yogi Adityanath to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led to a fresh buzz about possible plans to rename Lucknow after Lakshman, a popular demand flagged by several leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While officials said they weren’t aware of any “proposal to rename Lucknow,” Adityanath’s tweet gained much traction on social media.

“Seshavatar bhagwan Sri Lakshmanji ki pawan nagri Lucknow mein aapka hardik swagat va abhinandan (warm welcome on your arrival in Lucknow, the land of lord Lakshman),” Yogi had tweeted on Monday.

Since then, there has been a buzz in political circles as well as on social media about a possible plan to rename Lucknow.

“The demand to rename Lucknow after Lakshmanji has been flagged since long. There are various proofs that link Lucknow to Lakshmanji. Now, that Yogi Adityanathji’s government is restoring the pride of various historical and religious places having renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj, we definitely are all for renaming Lucknow as Lakhanpuri or Lakshmanpuri,” said BJP leader Rajiv Mishra.

Mishra also said he would meet Adityanath over the demand.

“The chief minister himself is a saint. He is aware how, over the past decades, the real history was never told to people who were constantly fed with half-truths and untruths. Naturally, we associate ourselves with this demand and the buzz in social media since Yogiji’s tweet to welcome the PM is indicative of the popular mood,” he said. Mishra said many BJP leaders had in the past made similar demands and would be writing to or meeting the CM in this regard.

In 2018, former UP minister late Lalji Tandon had in his book ‘Ankaha Lucknow’ stated that Lucknow was originally named after Lakshman. “This city was originally named Lakshmanavati, then Lakshmanpur, and after that Lakhnavati, before finally being named Lucknow,” Tandon wrote in his book in which he also claimed that a ‘Shesh Gufa’ also stood on the Lakshman Teela – a proof of Lucknow’s link with Lakshman.

City-based archaeologist DP Tiwari also agreed with Tandon’s views.

Referring to ‘Uttar Kand’ – a portion of Valmiki’s Ramayan, he said that the religious scripture bears testimony of Lakshman having travelled down to the Lakshman ‘Teela’ in Lucknow after crossing the Gomti.

“If fresh digging was to be carried out in the city’s ‘Lakshman Teela’ - where Aurangzeb built a mosque - it could throw up archaeological evidence to substantiate the city’s Lakshman’s connect,” he said.

Several social media users, while reacting to Adityanath’s tweet, appeared to suggest that the stage was set for renaming of Lucknow. “Lucknow could be renamed as Lakshmanpuri,” tweeted one. Many others also wrote similarly.

“Lucknow already has several things named after Lakshmanji. That includes Lakshman Teela, Lakshman Park. A temple in Lakshmanji’s name is also coming up in Lucknow. Then why this buzz over changing the name of Lucknow? Rather than doing something constructive, all this government thinks are ways to polarise the society,” said Congress leader DP Singh.