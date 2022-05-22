Against 146 recoveries, Uttar Pradesh reports 124 new Covid cases

Uttar Pradesh reported 124 new Covid cases while 146 patients recovered in the past 24-hours, according to the data shared by the state health department on Sunday. Banda reported one death.

“In all 1,15,528 Covid samples were tested in the past 24-hours. Till now a total of 11,35,62,123 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.

The number of active Covid cases in the state is now 850, and a majority of them are in home isolation.

“Till now, a total of 20,54,273 patients have recovered, and the recovery rate in Uttar Pradesh is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors. The state has reported a total of 20,78,642 Covid cases and 23,519 deaths.

Among new cases, Gautam Budha Nagar reported 34, Ghaziabad 15, Lucknow 16, Jhansi 11 and Varanasi 7, according to the data from the state health department.

In Lucknow, Chinhat reported three cases, Alambagh four, Todiyaganj two and Aliganj one, according to the data.