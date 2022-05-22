Against 146 recoveries, Uttar Pradesh reports 124 new Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh reported 124 new Covid cases while 146 patients recovered in the past 24-hours, according to the data shared by the state health department on Sunday. Banda reported one death.
“In all 1,15,528 Covid samples were tested in the past 24-hours. Till now a total of 11,35,62,123 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.
The number of active Covid cases in the state is now 850, and a majority of them are in home isolation.
“Till now, a total of 20,54,273 patients have recovered, and the recovery rate in Uttar Pradesh is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors. The state has reported a total of 20,78,642 Covid cases and 23,519 deaths.
Among new cases, Gautam Budha Nagar reported 34, Ghaziabad 15, Lucknow 16, Jhansi 11 and Varanasi 7, according to the data from the state health department.
In Lucknow, Chinhat reported three cases, Alambagh four, Todiyaganj two and Aliganj one, according to the data.
-
E-rickshaws to be seized for plying on 10 ‘banned’ routes in Lucknow
Action will be taken against e-rickshaws for plying on 10 main routes of the city after June 1 as their entry on these major routes has been banned. Now, any e-rickshaw found plying on Avadh Rotary, Alambagh bus stand, Durgapuri, Charbagh, Polytechnic bus stand, Hazratganj, Mahanagar, Munshi Pulia etc would be seized. It would be released only after paying fine.
-
Prayagraj: Sub-inspector arrested for harassing, assaulting woman constable
A sub-inspector has been arrested and sent to jail on charges of harassing and issuing threats to a woman police constable posted at Georgetown police station of Prayagraj. The accused sub-inspector Mahesh Chandra Nishad gifted shoes to the woman constable. SI Mahesh Nishad then apologized and promised not to harass her again. However, Nishad continued calling the complainant following which she made a complaint to SI's wife. Meanwhile, the SI Nishad was sent to police lines.
-
8 killed, three injured as SUV rams into parked truck in Siddarthnagar district
Eight people were killed while three others were critically injured on Sunday as a sport utility vehicle (SUV) carrying 11 persons collided with a roadside parked truck on the national highway 28 in Siddharthnagar district, said senior police officials. “He has expressed deep condolences on the loss of lives in the Siddharthnagar road accident,” said Chief minister Yogi Adityanath office in a tweet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his condolences over the loss of lives.
-
Young & old join hands in battle against air pollution
Uttar Pradesh chapter of Lung Care Foundation organised an awareness drive, 'SHAPE UP', with the support of the Lucknow municipal corporation authorities near Mithaiwala Chauraha in Gomti Nagar on Sunday morning. The drive was organised under the direction of Dr AP Maheshwari, patron, LCF and former DG CRPF, Dr Arvind, pulmonary head of Medanta, and Rajiv Khurana. Over 200 people joined in, making it a more significant public movement.
-
Mobile of KGMU doctor’s wife hacked
The mobile phone of a King George Medical University doctor's wife was hacked by an unknown user and messages were sent to Dr Avinash Agarwal, the resident of KGMU faculty flats on Jagat Narain Road in Wazirganj's contacts seeking financial help on Thursday, said senior police officials here on Sunday. Dr Agarwal mentioned in the FIR that the unknown mobile user hacked her wife's mobile following which the incoming calls to her number were blocked. He said the WhatsApp instant messaging applications of her number were also blocked.
