Agitating pharmacists may lose salary for work boycott

On the fifth consecutive day of work boycott by over 7000 pharmacists in Uttar Pradesh, the director-general medical and health has said that the agitating pharmacists could lose salary for their work boycott. The D-G health has written to the agitating pharmacists to call off their strike as it was troubling patients across state.

The letter was sent to all heads of health facilities in the state on Monday. “The ESMA has been imposed in the state that makes the strike a punishable offence and also strike of any kind can hamper efforts to check the spread of Covid-19 infection. Hence, all pharmacists under your health facility should be asked to work as routine,” read the letter from the D-G, medical and health, Dr Ved Vrat Singh.

“Pharmacists holding work boycott shall be liable to face no-work no-pay by calculating hours of protest every day. So in four days of two hours of work boycott they will lose salary for one day,” said Dr Ved Vrat.

The agitating pharmacists said they shall continue their stir. “Instead of writing such a letter, the department or the officials could have told us the status of our pending demands. We would have called off the work boycott ourselves,” said Sunil Yadav, executive president, Diploma Pharmacist Association, Uttar Pradesh, which has over 7,500 members.

Pharmacists are demanding wage revision, right to prescribe drugs, filling up of vacancies, creation of new posts and standardisation of their work. Posts of pharmacists are less against the guidelines and at some places there are no pharmacists deployed, said Yadav.

“Pharmacists have a significant role in hospitals right from getting the correct dose of drugs administered to injecting certain medicine as per requirement to assisting in minor procedures,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Yadav said, “We will not come under pressure by the ESMA letter. We shall go for an indefinite strike from December 20 if our demands are not addressed.”