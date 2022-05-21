Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Agra bride-groom fire gunshots in unusual wedding 'custom', face police probe | Watch
Agra bride-groom fire gunshots in unusual wedding 'custom', face police probe | Watch

  • A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, grabbing the attention of the Uttar Pradesh Police.
Screengrab from viral video of the bride and groom firing gunshot in the air in Agra.
Screengrab from viral video of the bride and groom firing gunshot in the air in Agra.
Published on May 21, 2022 05:51 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, a new bride visiting her in-laws' house for the first time after the marriage, was seen firing a gun in the air under apparent instruction from a man believed to be the groom; he took out a pistol and put in her hand before they entered the house. A video of the incident went viral on social media and drew the attention of the police.

The incident - filmed on what seems to be a mobile phone camera - took place during the 'gruh pravesh' ceremony, in which the family of the groom welcomes the bride to their home for the first time after the marriage. But before she stepped inside, she was asked to fire a shot in the air.

In the video, the bride can be seen dressed in a red lehenga with her face hidden behind the dupatta. Another woman, presumably the groom's mother, is standing next to her.

The groom is then seen helping her hold the gun and pull the trigger, firing a shot in the air.

He then takes the gun from her and hands it over to another person.

Watch here:

Agra Police has taken cognisance of the matter. "Police station Khandauli has been directed to investigate and take necessary action," it tweeted in Hindi in reply to a post by a journalist who had shared the video on Twitter. The police have launched an investigation.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

agra viral video
