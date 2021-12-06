Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Agra metro rail project construction completes its first year

Construction work on the Agra Metro Project has completed one year after it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath on December 7, 2020.
Agra metro rail. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 10:31 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

Agra Metro Project completed one year of civil construction work since its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath on December 7, 2020, stated a press statement issued by the public relations office of Agra Metro Rail Corporation. Currently, the project is under construction for the 3 kilometre-long elevated section in Agra from Taj East Gate to Fatehabad Road.

The project will have two corridors, one running from Taj East Gate to Sikandara and the other from Agra Cantt to Kalindi Vihar in Agra city.

The civil construction work has included construction of the piling the pile caps, piers, pier caps, Double T girders and U-Girders for the viaduct of Agra Metro Project’s priority stretch, which runs from Taj East Gate to Jama Masjid.

Congratulating the entire team, MD UPMRCL Kumar Keshav said, “We have completed one year of Agra Metro project and in this one year, we have achieved many milestones and completed all the deadlines in the set time. Consistent efforts of the Agra Metro team are evident. We are committed to giving the people of Agra a world-class metro system, which will reflect the true heritage of this city.”

“Till now, construction of 663 piles, 148 pile caps and 132 piers have been constructed. Similarly, 96 Double T Girders for the Station concourse area for three elevated stations have also been erected. Successful erection of 44 pier caps and 16 U-Girders for the viaduct section has also been completed,” informed the press statement.

Three stations of the elevated section - Taj East Gate, Basai and Fatehabad Road have also started coming into shape and will soon be ready.

The construction work in 15th Battalion PAC situated Metro Depot is also being carried out in full swing. Integrated workshop, stabling yard for the train and pit wheel lathe are being constructed at a fast pace in the metro depot.

“The project is being executed at a fast pace, due to dedicated efforts of UP Metro Rail Corporation team working at the Agra Metro Project under the guidance of managing director Kumar Keshav,” claimed the press statement.

