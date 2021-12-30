Agra: Private bus ‘hijacked’, recovered

A private bus, with passengers onboard, was hijacked on Yamuna Expressway by four persons on Thursday morning. The accused came in a car and fled away with the bus. Later, the bus was recovered near the Firozabad border, and all the four accused were arrested.

“We received information about the hijacking of a bus along with passengers on Yamuna Expressway, within limits of Khandoli police station of Agra, on Thursday morning. Police swung into action, and the bus was recovered near Tundla, and four accused were arrested. They are being interrogated and a case of loot has been registered at Khandoli police station,” informed Sudhir Kumar Singh, SSP Agra.

“The incident was the outcome of a money dispute between the seller and purchaser of bus,” the SSP added.

Avdesh Kumar Gautam, SHO, Khandauli police station, informed that 70 passengers were asked to deboard as the accused fled away with the bus. The driver and the conductor of the bus were also beaten up by the accused.

“The bus was owned by a travel agency based in Delhi, who sold it for token money to a purchaser from Bihar. The rest of the money was to be paid in December. The Delhi-based seller tried to regain possession of the bus after the purchaser failed to make the payment,” the SHO said.

