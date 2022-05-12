Agra varsity BSc zoology, math papers leaked

Agra The zoology and math (second) papers for B.Sc. second year and third year of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra ( DBRAU) were cancelled on Wednesday after the university authorities came to know that the question papers were leaked. The university has constituted a four-member committee to probe the matter.

With examinations on in Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, students had gathered at their examination centres to appear in the zoology and math (second) papers of B.Sc (third Year) scheduled to begin at 11.30 am on Wednesday.

It is revealed that the question papers got leaked about an hour before the exam. Students standing in groups at the footpath outside Agra College were found solving the papers which had gone viral on their mobiles about 45 minutes before the exam.

The members of the proctorial board of Agra College reached the spot and seized the mobile phones of half a dozen students which had question papers. The Principal of Agra College was informed, who in turn informed the examination controller and officials of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University. The district administration and police were also informed.

The exams for zoology and math (second) of B.Sc. third Year were deferred and the question papers on the mobile phones of students were tallied with the actual ones. They were found to be the same and so, it was ascertained that the question papers had been leaked before the exam.

“The matter was brought to the knowledge of the vice chancellor Professor Vinay Kumar Pathak who called an immediate online meeting during which he directed the examination controller to cancel the examinations of the papers leaked and announce future dates for the same. The state government and governor’s house were also intimated in this regard,” informed Prof Pradeep Sridhar, spokesperson of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra.

“The vice chancellor has also directed the examination controller to lodge an FIR on behalf of the university. On the basis of more information received, the examinations of zoology and math (second) for B.Sc. (Second Year) to be held in the third shift were also cancelled,” stated Prof Sridhar.

“These four examinations for zoology and math (second) of B.Sc (Third Year) and zoology and math (second) of B.Sc (Second Year) will now be held on June 20,” he said.