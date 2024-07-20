Agra youth shot dead in US, father seeks justice

Agra Retired Insurance company employee Pawan Dasaur is awaiting justice after his 29-year old son, married 18 days ago, was shot dead allegedly in a road rage case in Indiana, US, two days ago. Dasaur, who lives in Himachal Colony here with his retired army man father, could only watch his son’s funeral that took place in the US, on video. Pawan Dasaur at his house in Agra. (Sourced)

Gevin Dasaur (29) studied at St George’s College in Baluganj area here and then graduated in science from St John’s Degree College before going to the US for a diploma course in automobiles.

ALSO READ- How Indian Americans are shaping the future of the US

“Gevin then started transport business in Indiana and got married 18 days ago on June 29 this year. I could not go there because of visa issues but my wife was there. My daughter too is settled in the US, working as a software engineer. All was well till July 17 when the unfortunate incident took place,” said Dasaur on Friday night.

ALSO READ- Air India relief aircraft leaves for San Francisco with passengers of flight diverted to Russia

“We were informed that Gevin was going on his two-wheeler along with his wife when a rashly driven pick-up vehicle overtook the couple, forcing the motorcycle off the road. When Gevin protested, the pick-up driver shot him dead on the spot. Police arrived and legal formalities were completed but the driver, a US citizen, was released later,” complained Dasaur.

“We now look up to the Indian government to take up the matter with authorities in the US to ensure punishment to killer.We await justice,” said a desolate Dasaur .