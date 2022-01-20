Ahead of UP assembly polls, red cards to be issued to possible troublemakers

The Prayagraj police are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure fair and peaceful elections in the district. Ahead of the state assembly polls, police have identified 26,000 troublemakers in the district who can pose a threat to peace during the polling process. Among those identified as troublemakers, 10,000 have been made to submit bonds that they would not cause trouble during polls or else would face strict action.

Police officials said that notices are being served to the rest, and precautionary measures will be taken against them under section 107/16 and Gunda Act.

During the 2017 state assembly elections action was taken against 21,000 trouble makers, while during the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, police took action against over 23,000 elements. However, the number has swelled to 26,000 for the upcoming state assembly elections. Police suspect that these elements will not only try and cause disturbance during the polls but also try to influence the voters.

To ensure that they remain neutral, the police have started taking action against them. After submission of guarantees by many of them, police are identifying troublemakers who have a history of causing a disturbance during polls. Police will soon issue red cards to such elements, and a strict eye will be kept on them. Such persons will only be allowed to leave their homes for casting their votes. They will not be allowed to meet anyone during polls, and if found involved in any illegal activities, strict action will be ensured against them.

Officials said that police are also keeping a watch in different localities and villages in the district. Police and local intelligence officials are especially active in densely populated localities where they suspect voters could be influenced or threatened to disturb polls.

SSP Ajay Kumar said precautionary action is being ensured against possible troublemakers.

As many as 10,000 have been made to submit a bond, and soon red cards will also be issued to them and many others who can pose a threat to peace during polls, he added.