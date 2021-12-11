Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Ahead of UP polls: Mega projects lined up for foundation laying, inauguration
lucknow news

Ahead of UP polls: Mega projects lined up for foundation laying, inauguration

Foundation laying of mega projects like 594-km long Ganga Expressway, the country longest expressway, along with inauguration of five airports across state are on the anvil ahead of UP polls
The 594-km long Ganga Expressway, the country longest expressway, is all set for foundation laying ceremony on December 18. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the mega project in Shahajahanpur district. (Pic for representation)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 10:21 PM IST
ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow

The Yogi Adityanath government has lined up mega projects for foundation laying and inauguration in December- January before Uttar Pradesh goes to assembly polls next year.

The 594-km long Ganga Expressway, the country longest expressway, is all set for foundation laying ceremony on December 18.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the mega project costing 36,230 crore in Shahajahanpur district.

Next in the line for inauguration are five airports across the state. They will be made operational by the end of this month. A mega ceremony will be organised for making operational these five airports in which PM will be the chief guest.

Next year focus will shift to Ayodhya. Union Civil Aviation ministry is all set to lay foundation stone of Sri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya. The state government has acquired 351 acre land for the mega project. PM Modi will lay foundation stone of the airport in January 2022.

With the Ayodhya airport, the state government plans to connect the temple town with the rest of the country and international tourist circuit.

RELATED STORIES

The Ayodhya airport project is part of the state government’s plan to propel Ayodhya in the international religious tourist circuit.

“Foundation laying ceremony of the Ayodhya airport is likely to take place by the end of this month or in January next year. All preparations are in final stage,” said Ved Prakash Gupta, BJP MLA from Ayodhya (Sadar) assembly segment.

Nand Gopal Nandi, minister for Civil Aviation in the state government, is monitoring progress of the five airport projects to make sure inauguration ceremony takes place by the end of this month as scheduled.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP