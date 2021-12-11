Ahead of UP polls: Mega projects lined up for foundation laying, inauguration

The Yogi Adityanath government has lined up mega projects for foundation laying and inauguration in December- January before Uttar Pradesh goes to assembly polls next year.

The 594-km long Ganga Expressway, the country longest expressway, is all set for foundation laying ceremony on December 18.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the mega project costing ₹36,230 crore in Shahajahanpur district.

Next in the line for inauguration are five airports across the state. They will be made operational by the end of this month. A mega ceremony will be organised for making operational these five airports in which PM will be the chief guest.

Next year focus will shift to Ayodhya. Union Civil Aviation ministry is all set to lay foundation stone of Sri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya. The state government has acquired 351 acre land for the mega project. PM Modi will lay foundation stone of the airport in January 2022.

With the Ayodhya airport, the state government plans to connect the temple town with the rest of the country and international tourist circuit.

The Ayodhya airport project is part of the state government’s plan to propel Ayodhya in the international religious tourist circuit.

“Foundation laying ceremony of the Ayodhya airport is likely to take place by the end of this month or in January next year. All preparations are in final stage,” said Ved Prakash Gupta, BJP MLA from Ayodhya (Sadar) assembly segment.

Nand Gopal Nandi, minister for Civil Aviation in the state government, is monitoring progress of the five airport projects to make sure inauguration ceremony takes place by the end of this month as scheduled.