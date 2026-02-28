AI boat takes on bird menace, to cut fish farm losses by up to 95%

A team of three young innovators is drawing attention in Uttar Pradesh’s aquaculture sector with an AI-powered autonomous boat designed to protect fish ponds from bird attacks. The system was showcased at the two-day AquaEx Lucknow 2026 exhibition held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. Founders showcasing AI based Pond Patrol at AquaEx 2026 at IGP in Lucknow. (HT )

The startup, Pond Patrol, founded by Rajat Khandelwal, claims its mobile, AI-driven solution can significantly reduce bird-related crop losses. The system is currently being implemented on a 10-acre fish farm in Bahraich district as part of a pilot project.

“Fish farmers often lose 30 to 50% of their crop to bird attacks if there is no proper monitoring. Manual guarding reduces losses, but it demands 8 to 12 hours of daily labour,” said Rajat Khandelwal, founder of the Gurugram-based startup. “We wanted to build something autonomous, cost-effective and scalable that works 24x7 without fatigue,” he added.

Mounted on a floating platform, the boat patrols the pond surface autonomously. It uses Artificial Intelligence to instantly detect predatory birds and trigger deterrent responses. Unlike static scarecrows or fixed sound systems, the mobile unit is designed to prevent birds from becoming accustomed to the deterrent.

Farahn, co-partner and the lead on the AI component of the project, said the system has been trained to accurately identify bird movement patterns over water bodies. “The challenge was to ensure real-time detection with minimal false alerts. Our AI model distinguishes between harmless movement and actual bird threats, making the system efficient and reliable,” Farahn said.

The robotics architecture of the boat has been developed by Md Mustafa Abdullha, the team’s robotics expert. “Designing a stable, weather-resistant platform that can move autonomously across large ponds was critical. The boat maps the pond area and ensures full coverage, so there are no blind spots,” he explained.

According to estimates shared at the expo, a 10-acre farm without bird control measures can suffer 30–50% crop loss. Manual intervention may reduce losses to 10–20%, but requires prolonged human supervision. The startup claims its system can achieve up to 95% effectiveness in reducing such losses.

With the Bahraich pilot underway, the founders say they are optimistic about scaling the solution across other districts in UP. As aquaculture expands in the state, innovations like autonomous surveillance could reshape how fish farms tackle persistent bird threats.