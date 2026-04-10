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AICC OBC wing chief for census focusing on backwards’ socio-economic status

Telangana’s 54-question model serves as an ideal blueprint for the entire nation, says Anil Jaihind

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 03:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Anil Jaihind, All India Congress Committee’s OBC wing chairman, on Thursday said a caste census is required to determine the exact population and socio-economic status of backward classes in the country even as he flayed the omission of OBC categories in census questionnaires.

Anil Jaihind, All India Congress Committee’s OBC wing chairman, addressing a press conference in Lucknow. (HT photo)

“The census should not just count castes. Census will really be meaningful if they come to know their educational, financial and social status and thereafter the needs of the society are identified and worked upon,” Jaihind said while addressing a press conference here.

“Telangana’s 54-question model serves as an ideal blueprint for the entire nation, whereas the Centre’s current process—which is based solely on numerical counting—is inadequate for facilitating meaningful policy reforms,” he claimed.

Jaihind also demanded that the Centre conduct a scientific caste census that goes beyond merely counting castes to collect detailed data regarding their economic, social, and educational status as well as their representation in government jobs, political bodies, and the bureaucracy.

He also claimed that the Women’s Reservation Bill contains no specific provisions for OBC women. “This will create a social imbalance within the Parliament, undermining the democratic principle of equal participation while constitutional rights of the OBC community would be trampled,” Jaihind said.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / AICC OBC wing chief for census focusing on backwards’ socio-economic status
Home / Cities / Lucknow / AICC OBC wing chief for census focusing on backwards’ socio-economic status
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