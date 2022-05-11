AIDWA sisters out to spread message of peace and love
A peace walk in the form of a ‘Sadbhavna Abhiyan’ was organised by the All India Democratic Women’s Committee (AIDWA), Lucknow, on Wednesday.
The walk started from Kanchanpur Matiyari in the Chinhat area of Lucknow to the local market in Kanchanpur Matiyari. Under this campaign, the sisters of AIDWA, with the banner of ‘Nafarat ke khilaf hum Sab (We’re against Hate)’, walked the market with slogans of brotherhood and peace. They also distributed pamphlets and pasted stickers on houses, in the market, and local shops.
The campaign got a positive response from the public as many made monetary contributions to organise such events in the future too.
At some places, women welcomed the campaign by showering flowers. Maya, district secretary, AIDWA, Lucknow, said that there is a tremendous need for love, peace, and brotherhood today. “In Chinhat Matiyari, Hindus and Muslims have coexisted peacefully for many years, without tension. Chinhat was also of key importance in the independence movement. That is why we are kicking off the campaign right here,” she added.
AIDWA leader Madhu Garg said, “Some selfish elements are constantly conspiring to sabotage our society’s harmony. People’s minds have been hacked by malicious propaganda to the point where they cannot see the truth. Our children and future generations will be cut off from their common cultural legacy. The essential issues of people have been pushed back in this storm of hostility. Our small efforts can help mitigate animosity and spread a message of love and compassion across society.”
AIDWA president Suman Singh and vice-president Vandana Rai also talked about the future course of the campaign. Working in this direction, AIDWA has decided that it will run the campaign in different settlements and localities and markets in Lucknow. Pamphlets will be distributed; stickers will be pasted to establish communication with the people. On May 13, the campaign will run in Pakka Talab of Chinhat area, Buddha Vihar, followed by one at Udayganj Jaihind Chabutra on May 16, and Bastauli B Block Indira Nagar on May 18.
-
11-year-old boy found confined to house with 20 dogs; parents booked by Pune police
PUNE The parents of a 11-year-old boy have been booked for keeping their ward confined to the four walls of house with more than 20 dogs. The case was lodged on Wednesday. The victim was freed from captivity with the help of an NGO and an FIR was lodged against his parents under the under the Juvenile Justice (Care And Protection Of Children) Act, 2000.
-
PMC to hire contract workers for road cleaning project
The Pune Municipal Corporation has floated a tender to outsource the work of road sweeping and cleaning. Republican Party of India leader Siddharth Dhende said, “PMC has been giving this project to outside hands since last few years. Along with PMC staff, private workers are hired and monitored by civic officials.”
-
Ludhiana | Laptop of assistant professor stolen from PAU
A laptop belonging to an assistant professor has been stolen from Complainant, Harpreet Singh from the department of fruit science's office within the premises of Punjab Agricultural University. The investigating officer, Sub-inspector Amarjit Singh, said there was no CCTV camera in the corridor as well as in the building of complainant's office, due to which, the accused is untraceable yet. A case under Section 380 of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against unidentified accused.
-
Now a varsity, Bhatkhande to go big with culture promotion via MoU route
Bhatkhande State Cultural University can give affiliations to music colleges, institutes and cultural organisations in the state and can sign MoUs with any cultural institute in India and abroad for promotion of music and culture. This will open new vistas for those who wish to research music, fine arts, theatre and other forms of culture. This has become possible after the cabinet approved the Deemed Bhatkhande State Cultural University Ordinance, 2021, on Tuesday.
-
PTC Miss Punjaban case: Inappropriate clauses found in contestants’ contracts, police tell HC
Punjab Police have told the Punjab and Haryana high court that it found “inappropriate and illegal” clauses in the contracts of PTC's 'Miss Punjaban' beauty pageant contestants during the investigation into an FIR registered on a complaint of sexual harassment. The response has been submitted to the bail pleas of Rabinder Narayan, the managing director of PTC, and Nancy Ghuman, director, Miss Punjaban 2022-23, which is organised by PTC.
