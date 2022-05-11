AIDWA sisters out to spread message of peace and love

A peace walk in the form of a ‘Sadbhavna Abhiyan’ was organised by the All India Democratic Women’s Committee (AIDWA), Lucknow, on Wednesday.

The walk started from Kanchanpur Matiyari in the Chinhat area of Lucknow to the local market in Kanchanpur Matiyari. Under this campaign, the sisters of AIDWA, with the banner of ‘Nafarat ke khilaf hum Sab (We’re against Hate)’, walked the market with slogans of brotherhood and peace. They also distributed pamphlets and pasted stickers on houses, in the market, and local shops.

The campaign got a positive response from the public as many made monetary contributions to organise such events in the future too.

At some places, women welcomed the campaign by showering flowers. Maya, district secretary, AIDWA, Lucknow, said that there is a tremendous need for love, peace, and brotherhood today. “In Chinhat Matiyari, Hindus and Muslims have coexisted peacefully for many years, without tension. Chinhat was also of key importance in the independence movement. That is why we are kicking off the campaign right here,” she added.

AIDWA leader Madhu Garg said, “Some selfish elements are constantly conspiring to sabotage our society’s harmony. People’s minds have been hacked by malicious propaganda to the point where they cannot see the truth. Our children and future generations will be cut off from their common cultural legacy. The essential issues of people have been pushed back in this storm of hostility. Our small efforts can help mitigate animosity and spread a message of love and compassion across society.”

AIDWA president Suman Singh and vice-president Vandana Rai also talked about the future course of the campaign. Working in this direction, AIDWA has decided that it will run the campaign in different settlements and localities and markets in Lucknow. Pamphlets will be distributed; stickers will be pasted to establish communication with the people. On May 13, the campaign will run in Pakka Talab of Chinhat area, Buddha Vihar, followed by one at Udayganj Jaihind Chabutra on May 16, and Bastauli B Block Indira Nagar on May 18.