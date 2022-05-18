AIPEF flays Centre’s deadline for states to buy imported coal
The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has termed the Centre’s fresh directives on Wednesday as an attempt to pressurise states to buy expensive imported coal.
It also reiterated its demand that the Centre should bear the additional cost to be entailed due to the purchase of imported coal since the state power generating houses were not responsible for the electricity crisis.
In a statement, AIPEF chairman Shailendra Dubey on Wednesday said the order issued by the Central government stated that the thermal power stations that did not place an order for imported coal by May 31, and start blending imported coal by June 15, would have to import 15% coal instead of 10% till October 31.
The Centre has also said that after June 1, 5% less domestic coal will be allocated to thermal power stations that had not ordered imported coal.
“This is clearly an inappropriate response and an unjustified bid to put pressure on states to buy imported coal without taking financial ramifications into account,” he said.
He said that on the one hand, the Central government had been claiming till April that the production of Coal India was higher than what it was during the previous year and there was no crisis of coal, on the other hand, it was also saying that the powerhouses should import coal.
Dubey said that most of the thermal power stations in the states were not designed for imported coal. Blending imported coal, according to him, would increase tube leakages in their boilers.
“Also, shortage of railway rakes was being cited as the main reason for coal crisis in thermal plants. In such a situation, how will this imported coal be transported to the thermal power stations located several thousand kilometres from ports?” he questioned.
AIPEF chairman alleged that the current coal crisis was due to a lack of coordination among various Central government departments.
-
Nagaur murder: Rajasthan deputy chief whip’s brother, 4 others arrested
The Rajasthan police on late Tuesday night arrested the brother of deputy chief whip in the state assembly and Congress leader, Mahendra Choudhary, and four others in the alleged murder of a trader in Nagaur on Saturday, said police on Wednesday, ending the deadlock over the post mortem and other formalities. The police arrested Moti Singh Choudhary (62), brother of Congress MLA from Nawan, Mahendra Choudhary, his relative Kuldeep Singh (48), a native of Haryana, and four others, Firoz (42), Hanuman (50) and Haroon (40).
-
HC allows Punjab to fill 6,635 ETT posts
The high court has allowed the Punjab government to make appointments on 6,635 ETT (elementary teacher training) posts, almost 10 months after the then Congress government had initiated the process in the run up to the assembly polls. The high court bench of justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Vikas Suri vacated the stay imposed on October 29, 2021. The advertisement was issued on July 30 for 6,635 posts and the exam was conducted in October.
-
Aruna Shanbaug’s death anniversary: Activists demand better working conditions
Mumbai On the sixth death anniversary of Aruna Shanbaug, a nurse who was in a state of comatose for 42 years after being raped and strangled by a ward boy at the KEM Hospital, activists came together to demand better working conditions for female healthcare workers.
-
Cyber cops identify 15 fraudulent loan apps, seek their removal from app store
Mumbai: Acting on several complaints of harassment and threats made by fraudulent loan recovery agents to customers, including the one where a 38-year-old-man from Kurar, who fell prey to the scam and died by suicide, the Maharashtra cyber police has written to Google Play Store to remove 15 loan apps. Superintendent of Police, Sanjay Shintre, Maharashtra Cyber added that they have also made a checklist to guide the cyber crime police stations in investigating such cases.
-
‘Start student polls as per universities act’, demands state student body
Mumbai: In a bid to ensure that students get a say in the decision-making process to address various issues related to them on campus, several student bodies are demanding the reintroduction of student body elections in universities across the state. A delegation of students represented by the Maharashtra Students Union approached the state minister for higher and technical education, Uday Samant with this request earlier this month.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics