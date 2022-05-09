Air pollution, poor lifestyle causing rise in asthma cases: Experts

Air pollution, poor lifestyle and stress are major causes of rise in asthma cases, said Dr Surya Kant, HoD respiratory medicine at the King George’s Medical University on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing the “National Asthma Update” a virtual conference organised to mark World Asthma Week, Dr Surya Kant said, “Due to excessive consumption of fast food, asthma is increasing among children.”

Dr Surya Kant, former national president of Indian College of Allergy, Asthma and Applied Immunology said wearing a mask when going out of the house reduces the problem of asthma. Experts, while sharing statistics in the conference, said 43% of the total deaths due to asthma in the world occur in India. Major reasons for this are increasing pollution and smoking. They stressed on early identification of asthma patients and proper treatment.

Dr Ajay Kumar Verma, additional professor, department of respiratory medicine, presided over the programme in which about 150 doctors and residents from medical institutions of the India participated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Saurabh Mittal, assistant professor, AIIMS New Delhi, explained in detail about how to diagnose severe asthma.

Along with this, different types of medicines and inhalers used in asthma were also highlighted by him.