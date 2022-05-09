Air pollution, poor lifestyle causing rise in asthma cases: Experts
Air pollution, poor lifestyle and stress are major causes of rise in asthma cases, said Dr Surya Kant, HoD respiratory medicine at the King George’s Medical University on Monday.
Addressing the “National Asthma Update” a virtual conference organised to mark World Asthma Week, Dr Surya Kant said, “Due to excessive consumption of fast food, asthma is increasing among children.”
Dr Surya Kant, former national president of Indian College of Allergy, Asthma and Applied Immunology said wearing a mask when going out of the house reduces the problem of asthma. Experts, while sharing statistics in the conference, said 43% of the total deaths due to asthma in the world occur in India. Major reasons for this are increasing pollution and smoking. They stressed on early identification of asthma patients and proper treatment.
Dr Ajay Kumar Verma, additional professor, department of respiratory medicine, presided over the programme in which about 150 doctors and residents from medical institutions of the India participated.
Dr Saurabh Mittal, assistant professor, AIIMS New Delhi, explained in detail about how to diagnose severe asthma.
Along with this, different types of medicines and inhalers used in asthma were also highlighted by him.
-
Creative minds: Slum children develop gadgets from scrap in Prayagraj
Children of city's slum dwellers showcased their creativity by developing electrical home appliances and other gadgets from scrap. Aged 12 to 15 years, these talented children were guided by Vivek Dubey, a postgraduate in mathematics from Allahabad University, who has been imparting these skills to them for the last seven years. Sahil's creation now helps his classmates beat the heat during their learning sessions. Vivek said practical education is essential for children.
-
Chandauli case: Akhilesh demands probe by sitting HC judge
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday demanded a probe by sitting high court judge into the case of the death of a woman due to alleged police beating during a raid at the house of a history sheteer in Manrajpur village of Chandauli on May 1. On May 1, police had gone to arrest history sheeter Kanhaiya Yadav but after not finding him home police allegedly beat up his two daughters.
-
Four of a family injured in acid attack in UP’s Agra
Four members of a family, including two women, were injured in an acid attack on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when they were sleeping on the roof of their house in Kolhai locality within limits of Shahganj police station in Agra city, police said. A case has been registered against a man living in the neighbourhood and the victims have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.
-
Patna HC strength set to rise as SC collegium suggests 7 names to Centre
The Patna high court is set to get seven new judges to further improve its working strength and the Supreme Court collegium has recommended the names to the Centre, said an official familiar with the matter. In its meeting on May 4, the SC collegium had recommended the names of Shailendra Singh, Arun Kumar Jha, Jitendra Kumar, Alok Kumar Pandey, Sunil Dutta Mishra, Chandra Prakash Singh, and Chandra Shekhar Jha.
-
AAI’s CSI report: Prayagraj bags 18th position in domestic airports rankings
Prayagraj airport at Bamrauli has bagged 18th place among all the airports in the country which handle domestic flights in the latest Airport Authority of India report. In the last report, published once every six months, this airport was ranked 46th, informed AAI officials. AAI releases a customer satisfaction index report every six months. Based on the feedback taken from July to December 2021, Prayagraj airport jumped from 46th to 18th rank.
