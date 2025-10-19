AISPLB seeks Sachar Committee-like panel to study Shia plight

The All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) has urged the central government to form a separate committee, similar to the Sachar Committee, to assess the socio-economic condition of Shia Muslims across the country. The demand was made during the board’s executive meeting held at Shia College in Lucknow on Saturday under the chairmanship of Maulana Syed Saem Mehdi.

Addressing the meeting, general secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas said government welfare schemes meant for Muslims rarely reach the Shia community. “Our community is a minority within a minority and remains deprived of the benefits extended in the name of Muslims,” he said.

The Sachar Committee, formed in 2005 under the leadership of former Chief Justice Rajinder Sachar, studied the social and economic status of Muslims. The Shia Board said a similar study was needed to assess the condition of Shia Muslims, who remain underrepresented in welfare schemes.

The meeting also saw the re-election of Maulana Syed Saem Mehdi Naqvi as chairman of the board for another term. This decision will be officially announced at the annual session.

Maulana Abbas alleged that “efforts are being made to disturb communal harmony and the Ganga-Jamuni culture by targeting a particular religion.” He urged the government to take strict action against those spreading hatred and creating division in society.

The board also discussed concerns related to Waqf properties and demanded the withdrawal of the Waqf Amendment Act 2025, terming it an interference in religious and personal matters. Members further sought proportional representation for Shia Muslims in minority welfare schemes.

Maulana Ejaz Athar raised concerns about alleged corruption in the Hussainabad and Allied Trust and called for greater transparency. He also urged the government to preserve and restore Lucknow’s historic Shia heritage sites, including the Bada Imambara, Chhota Imambara, Shahnajaf, and Karbala Malika Afaq.