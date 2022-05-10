Ajay Kumar Mishra is new Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh
The state government on Tuesday appointed Ajay Kumar Mishra as Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh.
In a cabinet decision, the state government approved Mishra’s appointment as the new Advocate General of the state.
Mishra has a long standing legal career. He started his legal profession in 1981 from Allahabad high court.
Mishra has been practising in Supreme Court since 2004. At present he was additional advocate general in the apex court representing the Uttar Pradesh government.
Mishra’s elder brother, Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra, is Judge in Allahabad high court.
Mishra’s permanent residence is in Allahabad. However, he belongs to Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh. At present, he was residing in Gautam Buddha Nagar.
The post of advocate general was lying vacant after incumbent AG Raghvendra Singh had resigned from his post about a month ago.
The appointment of new advocate general has come in the backdrop of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court taking suo-motu cognizance of the post lying vacant.
A division bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi on May 6 observed: “We have already noticed that the office of Advocate General cannot be permitted to be left vacant.”
“Any vacuum in the office of a constitutional functionary may lead to very unsavoury situation and that would be completely impermissible not only having regard to the scheme of our constitution, but also bearing in mind various statutory functions which are to be performed by the Advocate General,” observed the court.
The court had fixed May 16 as next date of hearing.
-
Court grants interim bail to Sapna Chaudhary
The court of additional chief judicial magistrate on Tuesday granted interim bail to famous dancer Sapna Chaudhary on two sureties of ₹20,000 each, with directives to surrender before the court on May 25 in a case related with forgery. The court had taken cognizance of all applications. The court had also rejected discharge application of Chaudhary on September 4, 2021. Now, charges are to be framed against Chaudhary and others.
-
UP to have Metro rail network in 12 cities
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh will soon have a Metro rail network in 12 cities. After the successful run of metro rail in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Kanpur, the Uttar Pradesh government is focussing on expanding the services to Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly, Jhansi and Prayagraj while the project is nearing completion in Agra. To realise the above objectives, the detailed project reports (DPRs) for Varanasi, Prayagraj, Jhansi and Meerut are in their final stages.
-
IIT-Kanpur to design Maha Kumbh-2025 website
For visitors planning to attend Maha Kumbh-2025 that would be organised on the sandy banks of Sangam, an upcoming website of the Prayagraj Mela Authority would provide all information and help them plan their trip at a click of the mouse. Arvind Singh Chauhan, vice-chairman of Prayagraj Development Authority and also the Mela Adhikari said gradually information and facilities for Maha Kumbh-2025 would also be uploaded on the website. In the third phase of the website related preparations, this page will be elaborated for Maha Kumbh 2025.
-
Coffee with HT: Uttar Pradesh assembly proceedings likely to be live-streamed soon, says speaker
The Uttar Pradesh assembly's proceedings may be live-streamed soon on social media platforms such as Facebook Live and YouTube so that people in even the remotest villages can watch how their MLAs conduct themselves and whether or not they raise people's issues in the House. UP Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) speaker Satish Mahana made this disclosure during the Coffee with HT programme at the office of Hindustan Times, Lucknow on Tuesday.
-
Coffee with HT: Will strive for better decorum in House, says Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana
Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana on Tuesday asserted his intention to have better decorum, conduct,and discussions in the House. “Though one can't do much (more) than requesting the members to conduct themselves well, I will make efforts for better decorum, conduct, discussion, and increased participation of members in the House,” Satish Mahana said at the Coffee with HT programme at the Hindustan Times, Lucknow office.
