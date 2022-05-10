Ajay Kumar Mishra is new Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh

The state government on Tuesday appointed Ajay Kumar Mishra as Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh.

In a cabinet decision, the state government approved Mishra’s appointment as the new Advocate General of the state.

Mishra has a long standing legal career. He started his legal profession in 1981 from Allahabad high court.

Mishra has been practising in Supreme Court since 2004. At present he was additional advocate general in the apex court representing the Uttar Pradesh government.

Mishra’s elder brother, Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra, is Judge in Allahabad high court.

Mishra’s permanent residence is in Allahabad. However, he belongs to Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh. At present, he was residing in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

The post of advocate general was lying vacant after incumbent AG Raghvendra Singh had resigned from his post about a month ago.

The appointment of new advocate general has come in the backdrop of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court taking suo-motu cognizance of the post lying vacant.

A division bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi on May 6 observed: “We have already noticed that the office of Advocate General cannot be permitted to be left vacant.”

“Any vacuum in the office of a constitutional functionary may lead to very unsavoury situation and that would be completely impermissible not only having regard to the scheme of our constitution, but also bearing in mind various statutory functions which are to be performed by the Advocate General,” observed the court.

The court had fixed May 16 as next date of hearing.