Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, general secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti. (Sourced)
Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti demands probe into Narendra Giri’s death

Saraswati said the three-page note was recovered from the room in which Giri’s body was found. He added Giri could not even sign properly and questioned how he could write three pages
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 21, 2021 10:49 AM IST

Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti general secretary Swami Jitendranand Saraswati has sought a thorough probe into the death of Narendra Giri, the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad and Mahant of Bade Hanuman temple of Prayagraj. Giri was found hanging from a ceiling fan by a rope on Monday. A purported suicide note was found in his room, and it blamed one of his disciples and two others for pushing him to suicide.

Saraswati said the three-page note was recovered from the room in which Giri’s body was found. He added Giri could not even sign properly and questioned how he could write three pages. “Under such circumstances, it should be probed if it was a murder as part of a conspiracy to implicate someone? All this should be probed and investigated thoroughly.”

Saraswati said he has full confidence that Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will get a thorough probe done in the matter. “Everything will be clear from the probe.”

Saraswati said Giri was provided sufficient security. He added Giri was a strong-willed person. “He could not have died by suicide.”

