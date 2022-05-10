Akhilesh and Shivpal come across each other, rift evident

LUCKNOW The rift between Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav was evident at a wedding here as the two leaders came face-to-face, sat side-by-side, but did not talk to each other.

In a video clip gone viral, the two leaders are purportedly seen standing among a group of people but not talking to each other or exchanging greetings. Akhilesh Yadav, in fact, moves ahead swiftly after spotting his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who heads Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSPL).

Akhilesh Yadav tweeted pictures of his being at the wedding, including a picture where he and Shivpal sitting side-by-side but not looking at each other.

Shivpal Singh Yadav had contested the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh earlier this year as Samajwadi Party candidate and won the polls.

The two leaders were present at the wedding of the nephew of former Uttar Pradesh DGP Jagmohan Yadav in Lucknow on Monday.

While Shivpal Yadav and his nephew Akhilesh had apparently patched up before the assembly polls, the rift between them has been evident from their recent statements. Shivpal had met UP chief minister Yogi Adiyanath in March.

He had criticised the SP for not inviting him to the meeting in which Akhilesh Yadav was elected the party leader. Last month, Shivpal Yadav had met SP leader Azam Khan in jail and accused the SP of not doing enough for him.

Akhilesh Yadav had last month suggested that Yadav has a soft spot for the BJP.

“If the BJP wants to take my uncle (Shivpal Yadav) then they should better go for it, why are they delaying it? I have no discontent with him.” the former UP CM had said.

Shivpal Yadav had dared Akhilesh to expel him and said when right time comes, he will tell about his decision. (Inputs from agencies)