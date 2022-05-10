Akhilesh and Shivpal come across each other, rift evident
LUCKNOW The rift between Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav was evident at a wedding here as the two leaders came face-to-face, sat side-by-side, but did not talk to each other.
In a video clip gone viral, the two leaders are purportedly seen standing among a group of people but not talking to each other or exchanging greetings. Akhilesh Yadav, in fact, moves ahead swiftly after spotting his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who heads Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSPL).
Akhilesh Yadav tweeted pictures of his being at the wedding, including a picture where he and Shivpal sitting side-by-side but not looking at each other.
Shivpal Singh Yadav had contested the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh earlier this year as Samajwadi Party candidate and won the polls.
The two leaders were present at the wedding of the nephew of former Uttar Pradesh DGP Jagmohan Yadav in Lucknow on Monday.
While Shivpal Yadav and his nephew Akhilesh had apparently patched up before the assembly polls, the rift between them has been evident from their recent statements. Shivpal had met UP chief minister Yogi Adiyanath in March.
He had criticised the SP for not inviting him to the meeting in which Akhilesh Yadav was elected the party leader. Last month, Shivpal Yadav had met SP leader Azam Khan in jail and accused the SP of not doing enough for him.
Akhilesh Yadav had last month suggested that Yadav has a soft spot for the BJP.
“If the BJP wants to take my uncle (Shivpal Yadav) then they should better go for it, why are they delaying it? I have no discontent with him.” the former UP CM had said.
Shivpal Yadav had dared Akhilesh to expel him and said when right time comes, he will tell about his decision. (Inputs from agencies)
Only 25% in 12-15 age group in Mumbai vaccinated against Covid-19
Mumbai: Nearly two months after the Covid-19 vaccination drive was expanded to include the 12-15 age group, only one-third of the eligible population in Mumbai have taken their first dose. Mumbai has 3.9 lakh eligible 12-15 population, of which 1,00,534 (25.7%) have taken their first dose and 24,380 (6.25%) have taken both doses of the vaccine to date. The jab is administered through an intramuscular route in the gap of 28 days between the two.
HC steps in to help two orphan girls appear for NEET 2022
Mumbai: The Bombay high court last week directed the state government to issue an orphan certificate to two girls residing in a home for orphans within two weeks so that they could apply for the NEET 2022. Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud submitted that if the certificate was not issued the students would lose out on the chance to appear for NEET 2022, which will be held on July 17, 2022.
Assistant manager of insurance company duped of ₹2.73 lakh in job scam
Mumbai: A 41-year-old assistant manager with a private insurance company was duped of ₹2.73 lakh by a fraudster who posed as an executive working with a leading recruitment platform promising hiThe complainant, a resident of Virar west job in a multinational bank, Sunil Kadam. The complainant also got a call from another person who claimed to be the executive of the hiring bank and took details from him about his past work profile.
Police cracks murder case after spotting blood on accused’s nail
Mumbai: The police on Wednesday cracked a murder case with the help of a blood drop in the nail of the accused, who was the estranged husband of the victim. A resident of Ghatkopar West, 18, Rohit Ravidas, rushed Yadav to the Rajawadi Hospital. The police subsequently registered a case under 302 for (murder) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.
Ajay Kumar Mishra is new Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh
The state government on Tuesday appointed Ajay Kumar Mishra as Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh. In a cabinet decision, the state government approved Mishra's appointment as the new Advocate General of the state. Mishra has a long standing legal career. He started his legal profession in 1981 from Allahabad high court. Mishra has been practising in Supreme Court since 2004. Mishra's permanent residence is in Allahabad. However, he belongs to Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh.
