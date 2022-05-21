Akhilesh assails UP govt for recovery orders from i ineligible beneficiaries

Lucknow: Assailing the government for the recovery orders from ineligible beneficiaries, former chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said no conditions were put when the free ration was provided but now beneficiaries were being asked to surrender ration cards quoting exclusion criteria.

“No announcement about the eligibility criteria was made when the free ration was provided to people. But now the criteria are being communicated to people through drum beats and people are being asked to surrender their ration cards if they do not fulfill conditions, failing which, it is being threatened that cost of wheat, rice, chana, oil and salt at market rate would be recovered,” he said in a tweet early this week.

Targeting his own party’s government, BJP MP Varun Gandhi in a tweet on Saturday questioned, “Eligible before polls and ineligible after polls?” “Governments will lose their credibility if all eligibility criteria will be fixed keeping elections in mind,” he added.

Meanwhile, minister of state for food and civil supplies, Satish Chandra Sharma said that inclusion and exclusion criteria under the NFSA remained the same as fixed by Akhilesh Yadav government through a GO issued on October 7, 2014. “No changes have been made in the eligibility criteria since,” he added.

Sharma also clarified that the government had not issued any orders for recovery of cost from the ineligible beneficiaries. He said he would ask the department to issue a written clarification in this regard.

“Orders are only for verification of ration cards and deletion of those cards being used by people who were not eligible to the benefits under the NFSA so that only genuine and eligible people can avail of the scheme,” he said, adding, “Only between April and 1 and May 17, ration cards were issued to 1.17 lakh new and eligible beneficiaries.”