Akhilesh assails UP govt for recovery orders from i ineligible beneficiaries
Lucknow: Assailing the government for the recovery orders from ineligible beneficiaries, former chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said no conditions were put when the free ration was provided but now beneficiaries were being asked to surrender ration cards quoting exclusion criteria.
“No announcement about the eligibility criteria was made when the free ration was provided to people. But now the criteria are being communicated to people through drum beats and people are being asked to surrender their ration cards if they do not fulfill conditions, failing which, it is being threatened that cost of wheat, rice, chana, oil and salt at market rate would be recovered,” he said in a tweet early this week.
Targeting his own party’s government, BJP MP Varun Gandhi in a tweet on Saturday questioned, “Eligible before polls and ineligible after polls?” “Governments will lose their credibility if all eligibility criteria will be fixed keeping elections in mind,” he added.
Meanwhile, minister of state for food and civil supplies, Satish Chandra Sharma said that inclusion and exclusion criteria under the NFSA remained the same as fixed by Akhilesh Yadav government through a GO issued on October 7, 2014. “No changes have been made in the eligibility criteria since,” he added.
Sharma also clarified that the government had not issued any orders for recovery of cost from the ineligible beneficiaries. He said he would ask the department to issue a written clarification in this regard.
“Orders are only for verification of ration cards and deletion of those cards being used by people who were not eligible to the benefits under the NFSA so that only genuine and eligible people can avail of the scheme,” he said, adding, “Only between April and 1 and May 17, ration cards were issued to 1.17 lakh new and eligible beneficiaries.”
-
Delhi: Labourer killed, two others injured in Dwarka wall collapse
New Delhi: A 40-year-old labourer died and two others, including a minor, sustained injuries when a wall collapsed near an under-construction building in Dwarka Sector 23 on Saturday. Delhi Fire Services officials said that two persons, identified as Harbai (30) and Pramod (10), sustained minor injuries. According to police, further probe revealed that Jagdish and a few other labourers were working in the under construction building when the wall of the adjacent partially constructed building collapsed.
-
Schools in Maha to be graded based on infra, academics
All private and government schools from across Maharashtra will now be graded for their infrastructure and academics on similar lines to the National Assessment and Accreditation Council. These schools will receive a grade as per the parameters laid down in the National Education Policy. Ayush Prasad, chairman of the study group on school standard authority and chief executive officer (CEO), Zilla Parishad, Pune added that an integrated dashboard would be created to report the data as per different accreditation models.
-
UP assembly set to go paperless, holds learning session for members
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly's members appeared keen to learn the basics of National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) as the legislative body launched a training programme for them in its bid to go paperless. Speaker Satish Mahana informed a NeVA service centre had also been set up within the Vidhan Bhawan premises to train 60 members at one time.
-
Conservation groups, experts urge Centre to realign Katni-Singrauli railway corridor
Leading conservation groups and experts on Friday appealed to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Ministry of Railways to protect the Sanjay-Dubri Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh by realigning the existing Katni-Singrauli railway corridor, which has led to at least 39 deaths of wild animals since 2010, including that of a mother tigress last month.
-
Telangana CM applauds Delhi education model
New Delhi: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday complimented the Delhi government's work in the field of education and said that he will send school teachers to the Capital for training so as to replicate the education model in his state. Rao is currently in Delhi for a week to attend political meetings and social programmes.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics