Akhilesh assails UP govt over power crisis
Lucknow: Accusing the BJP government in the state of not making enough arrangements to tackle the worsening power supply situation in the scorching summer, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said: “The weather experts had issued warning much in advance that this year the temperatures will rise high. The government did not pay any attention to power supply and now the state is in power crisis, sweltering in the intense heat. The normal life in villages, towns and cities has derailed under the power crisis. Trade and business are suffering because of inadequate power and many areas in the state are also facing a resultant water crisis,”
In a statement issued by his party, Akhilesh hit out at the BJP and its minister and said: “The BJP government and its energy minister are doing good governance through their statements. They did not pay attention to power and water problems.
Akhilesh, who is also the leader of the opposition in the UP assembly, said: “The government continued to be negligent and did not pay attention to the gap between demand and supply. It intentionally left people to singe in the intense heat”.
“All the hollow announcements and rhetoric of the BJP government that it is supplying enough and uninterrupted power to people are now exposed. The people are distressed over the unannounced power cuts. There is a public outcry over the power disruptions across the state--be it Lucknow or Gorakhpur. Some areas in the state have not been getting any power supply for days on end,”he said.
Akhilesh blamed “wrong government policies and narrow mind-set of the BJP” for the worsening power situation in the state.
-
One of Bihar’s oldest Met observatory awaits land for upgradation
The proposal to develop the Purnia meteorological observatory, one of the oldest observatories in Bihar, into a zonal instrument maintenance centre (ZIMC) has been pending for the last five years due to the lack of required land needed for up-gradation, officials aware of the development said.
-
Minor girl thrown before speeding car for resisting rape bid in W Champaran
A 14-year-old girl was critically injured after she was allegedly thrown before a speeding vehicle when resisted a rape bid at a village in Bihar's West Champaran district on Monday late evening, police said. The victim, who is undergoing treatment at Bagaha subdivision hospital, on Tuesday said that four boys from her village allegedly dragged her towards a school when stepped out of the house to attend nature's call on Monday evening.
-
Governor returns agri tax Bill back to J’khand govt
Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais has returned the agriculture produce amendment Bill, 2022 sent for his assent back to the state government directing it to rectify the differences in the Hindi and English versions of the said Bill, which was cleared by the assembly during the budget session, a senior official said. The Governor had earlier sent back three more Bills back to the government due to difference in the English and Hindi versions.
-
RJD authorises Lalu to select nominees for RS polls; Tejashwi skips parliamentary board meeting
The Rashtriya Janata Dal ( RJD) central parliamentary board on Tuesday authorised ailing party chief Lalu Prasad to select the nominees of Rajya Sabha polls on June 10 even though an internal rift within the party was visible with the leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav skipping the party's apex body meeting in the evening. State president Jagdanand Singh was also holding two envelopes in his hand. But, eventually, Tejashwi did not come.
-
Sena unlikely to back Sambhaji Raje in Rajya Sabha polls, to field its candidates
Shiv Sena on Tuesday announced that the party would field two candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections which are slated to be held for six seats from Maharashtra on June 10. Sena is likely to renominate MP Sanjay Raut, whose term is ending on July 4, while the second candidate is not decided. The Nationalist Congress Party and Congress – the two other partners in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi – will field one candidate each.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics