Akhilesh assails UP govt over power crisis

Lucknow: Accusing the BJP government in the state of not making enough arrangements to tackle the worsening power supply situation in the scorching summer, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said: “The weather experts had issued warning much in advance that this year the temperatures will rise high. The government did not pay any attention to power supply and now the state is in power crisis, sweltering in the intense heat. The normal life in villages, towns and cities has derailed under the power crisis. Trade and business are suffering because of inadequate power and many areas in the state are also facing a resultant water crisis,”

In a statement issued by his party, Akhilesh hit out at the BJP and its minister and said: “The BJP government and its energy minister are doing good governance through their statements. They did not pay attention to power and water problems.

Akhilesh, who is also the leader of the opposition in the UP assembly, said: “The government continued to be negligent and did not pay attention to the gap between demand and supply. It intentionally left people to singe in the intense heat”.

“All the hollow announcements and rhetoric of the BJP government that it is supplying enough and uninterrupted power to people are now exposed. The people are distressed over the unannounced power cuts. There is a public outcry over the power disruptions across the state--be it Lucknow or Gorakhpur. Some areas in the state have not been getting any power supply for days on end,”he said.

Akhilesh blamed “wrong government policies and narrow mind-set of the BJP” for the worsening power situation in the state.