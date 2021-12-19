Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Akhilesh attacks BJP govt overI-T raids on party men’s premises
Akhilesh attacks BJP govt overI-T raids on party men’s premises

After several teams of the income tax department raided offices and residences of the state’s main opposition party ( Samajwadi Party) leaders on Saturday, SP national president Akhilesh Yadav said, “Now, the income tax department has jumped into election fray (from the BJP government side. “
Akhilesh Yadav performs ‘aarti ‘of SP women workers in Rae Bareli. They had come with an ‘aarti thali ‘to welcome him but he took it from them and greeted them with ‘aarti’. (HT)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 12:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP government over the reported income tax department raids on the premises of some party leaders since Saturday morning and said, “Now, the income tax department has jumped into election fray (from the BJP government side).”

Akhilesh was addressing a press conference before starting his second day of the Rae Bareli Vijay Yatra.

To note, several teams of the income tax department raided offices and residences of the state’s main opposition party leaders on Saturday.

“We were wondering where the I-T department was. This (raids) was awaited. First big leaders from Delhi have been coming to UP (poll scene) and now I-T has come. Soon ED and other agencies will come in. I had always been saying that as imminent defeat is nagging the BJP, such things would begin. Anyone who takes on this government will be victimized. Look at Azam Khan (SP MP who is in jail for land grabbing issue), look at farmers, what the BJP government has done to them.”

“Now the income tax department has come into the election fray. This is not CBI or I-T elections. It’s peoples’ election. People have made up their mind to oust this government that has caused Killat, Dikkat, and Zillat (scarcity, adversity, and humiliation) to people”, he said.

“Rajiv Rai is a spokesperson of the party. Why did the raid come shortly before the elections? Why didn’t the I-T department act when he submitted his balance sheet and other documents?”

Akhilesh also attacked the Congress over the “ tactics of using ED, CBI, I-T against rivals” and said, “The BJP is treading the path shown by the Congress, which started this culture.”

