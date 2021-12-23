Akhilesh demands Bharat Ratna for Charan Singh, misses SP-RLD Aligarh rally

A day after some of his family members, including wife Dimple Yadav, tested positive for Covid, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet said he would not be attending any public events for three days as a precaution. As such, he did not attend the SP-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) joint public rally held at Iglas town of Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district on Thursday.

“After the family members testing positive for corona, we would not be attending public events for three days as a matter of precaution. I wish all the success for joint rally of SP-RLD at Iglas and appeal to the party workers to be active with full enthusiasm and spirit,” the SP president tweeted. Akhilesh, who has tested negative for Covid, also attached his RT-PCR report along with the tweet.

The rally was all important as it was called in Jat-dominated belt of western Uttar Pradesh on birth anniversary of late PM Chaudhary Charan Singh (1902-1987), the grandfather of RLD president Jayant Chaudhary, celebrated as “Kisan Diwas”.

Akhilesh Yadav, however, paid his tributes to Chaudhary Charan Singh and demanded the Bharat Ratna—the country’s top civilian award—for the former PM. “I offer hearty tributes to the most respected Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, as I remember him on his birth anniversary. Today, on the occasion of ‘Kisan Diwas,’ we strongly demand Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, who dedicated his life for the farmers and the country,” he tweeted.

Samajwadi Party workers, who had been working day and night for the success of Iglas rally, were disheartened due to the absence of their leader at the rally. For the 2022 UP assembly elections, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has entered into an alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) headed by Jayant Chaudhary.