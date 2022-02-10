Akhilesh: Double engine govt brought double misery, corruption in UP

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday claimed that the SP-RLD alliance had swept the first phase of elections in UP and took a jibe at the BJP government by saying that the “double engine government brought double corruption and double misery in Uttar Pradesh.” Yadav also promised to set up a corpus fund of ₹10, 000 crore to ensure timely payment to farmers.

“The double engine government in UP has brought double corruption, double misery. Therefore, vote to remove corruption from the state so that Babaji (Adityanath) returns to his home after the results (of elections) are declared,” he said while addressing a joint rally in Bijnor with alliance partner Jayant Chaudhary, chief of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

The term “double engine” is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

Reaching out to the farmers of the region, Yadav said, “After coming to power, we will set up a corpus fund of ₹10,000 crore to ensure timely payment to the farmers.”

Holding the BJP responsible “for high power bills”, he said: “The electricity bill these days gives electric shock to the people because the BJP government has not set up a single power plant in the state. We are forced to pay exorbitant rates for electricity.” He reiterated that the SP will give 300 units of free electricity to domestic consumers after coming to power.

“The BJP talked about bringing development, but people have suffered the most in the last four-and-a-half-years. During the lockdowns, when migrant workers were returning home, the government did nothing,” the SP chief said.

“I remember a pregnant woman had to deliver her child on the road. We would have sent the car of the district magistrate to take that woman home (if we had been in power). Had the government intervened, people wouldn’t have suffered so much,” Yadav said alleging Covid mismanagement by the Adityanath government and accused the BJP of hiding the state’s actual Covid death toll.

He also highlighted how corpses were seen floating in the Ganga during the pandemic and lashed out at the government over the protests at Delhi borders against the three farm laws.

“We will make a memorial for farmers who lost their lives during the protest and provide ₹25 lakh compensation to the families of those who died due to Covid,” he added.

Asserting that outstanding payments of farmers will be cleared within 15 days of the Samajwadi Party forming government in UP, Yadav asked the BJP to observe a two-minute silence for the unfulfilled promises in the manifesto for the previous elections.

Targeting young voters, he said, “We will provide employment to the youth in every sector after coming to power. BJP is a party of liars. The junior leaders in BJP tell small lies and the senior-most leaders tell biggest lies. But the helicopter of lies of the BJP will not land in Uttar Pradesh.”

Speaking before him, Jayant Chaudhary said, “The BJP is planning to hike prices of petrol and diesel. Farmers of the region and country have defeated them after protesting for 13 months. We assure you that after we come to power, recruitment will be done in a timely manner. The industrialisation that was needed in the region will be done.”

Hitting out at Yogi Adityanath, he said, “Yogiji talks of vikas (development) but in the name of vikas he has handed over a torch and a stick to farmers forcing them to safeguard their farms from stray cattle.” (Input from agencies)