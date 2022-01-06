Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Akhilesh, Jayant discuss seat sharing, west UP poll equations
lucknow news

Akhilesh, Jayant discuss seat sharing, west UP poll equations

Akhilesh’s SP and Jayant’s RLD have been partners since the 2017 UP assembly polls. They have contested all the elections and bypolls in alliance since then.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Chaudhary Jayant Singh in Lucknow on Thursday. Former MP Sompal Shastri is with them. (TWITTER IMAGE)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 11:33 PM IST
ByPankaj Jaiswal, Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav and his Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) counterpart Chaudhary Jayant Singh met in Lucknow on Thursday and discussed seat sharing between the two parties in western UP as weel as the Jat-Dalit-Muslim equation in the region. The RLD is the SP’s biggest alliance partner for the 2022 UP assembly polls.

Jayant reached Lucknow in the late morning and spent nearly three hours, discussing the issues and strategies with Akhilesh at the Samajwadi Party’s Janeshwar Mishra Trust office.

“The two leaders met and discussed to further consolidate the alliance and formulate joint strategies,” said SP state spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary.

Soon after the meeting ended, both Akhilesh and Jayant tweeted the same picture of the meeting with different captions.

Akhilesh’s tweet in Hindi read: “Discussing UP’s future with Shri Jayant Chaudhary.” Jayant wrote in English: “Cemented our ties for the development of Uttar Pradesh.”

The SP and the RLD have been partners since the 2017 UP assembly polls. They have contested all the elections and bypolls in alliance since then.

The SP had allied with the Congress in the 2017 UP assembly polls and with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, both the alliances had failed to work for Akhilesh. This time, Akhilesh only carried forward the alliance with the RLD and struck new partnerships with smaller regional players such as the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and the Janwadi Party (Socialist) in eastern UP; the Mahan Dal in the Rohilkhand region, the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) of Shivpal Yadav in districts like Etawah, Mainpuri, Firozabad, Etah, and a few smaller outfits.

RELATED STORIES

A person aware of the Thursday’s discussions between Akhilesh and Jayant said: “The discussions were centred around fine-tuning seat sharing between the two parties in western UP, which is the region of the RLD’s influence, and formulating Jat-Muslim-Dalit equation and combining it with the SP’s backward classes vote base.”

Nearly 100 assembly constituencies in western UP have Jats as influential voters, while Muslims have influence in even more constituencies.

Former MP and RLD leader Sompal Shastri, too, was present during the meeting. He had accompanied Jayant. Shastri had become the MP from Baghpat on the BJP ticket in 1998, defeating RLD’s late Ajit Singh (Jayant’s father).

The person aware of the matter also said the SP would not go beyond the previously agreed upon 36 seats to the RLD, but would give SP tickets to RLD candidates, and vice-versa on a few seats where the party would field its candidates on the RLD ticket.

Those in the Samajwadi Party privy to the issue said the SP-RLD alliance is strong, and Akhilesh and Jayant will announce the seat-sharing at a joint press conference in Lucknow soon after the poll notification.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Pankaj Jaiswal

Pankaj Jaiswal is Chief of Bureau, Uttar Pradesh and covers politics. His continued interest in rural, distress, and development journalism, fetched him a handful of prestigious awards and fellowships. Pankaj is a photo-journalist too and tweets at @augustus29lotus...view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
India's Omicron tally
Kazakhstan protests
Horoscope Today
Novak Djokovic
Ashes, Australia vs England 4th Test Day 2 LIVE score update
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP