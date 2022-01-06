Akhilesh, Jayant discuss seat sharing, west UP poll equations

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav and his Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) counterpart Chaudhary Jayant Singh met in Lucknow on Thursday and discussed seat sharing between the two parties in western UP as weel as the Jat-Dalit-Muslim equation in the region. The RLD is the SP’s biggest alliance partner for the 2022 UP assembly polls.

Jayant reached Lucknow in the late morning and spent nearly three hours, discussing the issues and strategies with Akhilesh at the Samajwadi Party’s Janeshwar Mishra Trust office.

“The two leaders met and discussed to further consolidate the alliance and formulate joint strategies,” said SP state spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary.

Soon after the meeting ended, both Akhilesh and Jayant tweeted the same picture of the meeting with different captions.

Akhilesh’s tweet in Hindi read: “Discussing UP’s future with Shri Jayant Chaudhary.” Jayant wrote in English: “Cemented our ties for the development of Uttar Pradesh.”

The SP and the RLD have been partners since the 2017 UP assembly polls. They have contested all the elections and bypolls in alliance since then.

The SP had allied with the Congress in the 2017 UP assembly polls and with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, both the alliances had failed to work for Akhilesh. This time, Akhilesh only carried forward the alliance with the RLD and struck new partnerships with smaller regional players such as the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and the Janwadi Party (Socialist) in eastern UP; the Mahan Dal in the Rohilkhand region, the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) of Shivpal Yadav in districts like Etawah, Mainpuri, Firozabad, Etah, and a few smaller outfits.

A person aware of the Thursday’s discussions between Akhilesh and Jayant said: “The discussions were centred around fine-tuning seat sharing between the two parties in western UP, which is the region of the RLD’s influence, and formulating Jat-Muslim-Dalit equation and combining it with the SP’s backward classes vote base.”

Nearly 100 assembly constituencies in western UP have Jats as influential voters, while Muslims have influence in even more constituencies.

Former MP and RLD leader Sompal Shastri, too, was present during the meeting. He had accompanied Jayant. Shastri had become the MP from Baghpat on the BJP ticket in 1998, defeating RLD’s late Ajit Singh (Jayant’s father).

The person aware of the matter also said the SP would not go beyond the previously agreed upon 36 seats to the RLD, but would give SP tickets to RLD candidates, and vice-versa on a few seats where the party would field its candidates on the RLD ticket.

Those in the Samajwadi Party privy to the issue said the SP-RLD alliance is strong, and Akhilesh and Jayant will announce the seat-sharing at a joint press conference in Lucknow soon after the poll notification.

