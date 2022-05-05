Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Akhilesh mocks Shivpal’s talk of teaming up with Azam

Last week, Shivpal Yadav had attacked Akhilesh in Farrukhabad over Azam Khan and hinted at forming a front with the latter after his release from jail.
Akhilesh said injustice had been meted out to Azam Khan and his family.
Published on May 05, 2022 11:47 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Kanpur: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday mocked his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav and his talks of alliance with jailed party leader Mohammad Azam Khan.

“Shivpalji is my uncle, naturally he will be one step ahead of me,” he told reporters in Kanpur while returning from Lalitpur where he met the family of the rape survivor.

Akhilesh said injustice had been meted out to Azam Khan and his family. “I am with his family, every Samajwadi has been trying to help him,” he said.

He also attacked chief minister Yogi Adityanath and said the walls of his house had gone up to the extent that he was not able to hear the screams of people facing all sorts of atrocities under his regime.

Speaking on the Lalitpur case, he said the Uttar Pradesh police had gone out of control. This case would be the first of its kind in the world when a gang rape victim, who went to lodge a complaint, was raped by the police officer in the police station, he said.

RELATED STORIES

Police murdered a girl in Chandauli during raid and described it a case of suicide, he said. “Uttar Pradesh police make unbelievable stories,” he said.

