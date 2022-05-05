Akhilesh mocks Shivpal’s talk of teaming up with Azam
Kanpur: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday mocked his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav and his talks of alliance with jailed party leader Mohammad Azam Khan.
“Shivpalji is my uncle, naturally he will be one step ahead of me,” he told reporters in Kanpur while returning from Lalitpur where he met the family of the rape survivor.
Last week, Shivpal Yadav had attacked Akhilesh in Farrukhabad over Azam Khan and hinted at forming a front with the latter after his release from jail.
Akhilesh said injustice had been meted out to Azam Khan and his family. “I am with his family, every Samajwadi has been trying to help him,” he said.
He also attacked chief minister Yogi Adityanath and said the walls of his house had gone up to the extent that he was not able to hear the screams of people facing all sorts of atrocities under his regime.
Speaking on the Lalitpur case, he said the Uttar Pradesh police had gone out of control. This case would be the first of its kind in the world when a gang rape victim, who went to lodge a complaint, was raped by the police officer in the police station, he said.
Police murdered a girl in Chandauli during raid and described it a case of suicide, he said. “Uttar Pradesh police make unbelievable stories,” he said.
-
‘PMC should conduct analysis of existing flyovers before commissioning new ones’
With much discussion on how the Nal stop chowk flyover only added to the commuters' woes instead of solving them in the past two months since it was built, citizens and activists are now questioning the purpose of Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC's) flyovers across the city. According to them, the PMC should propose and execute flyover projects only after undertaking proper studies and surveys.
-
Ballia’s heart stolen, cops on the heels of culprit
Someone has stolen Ballia's heart – not metaphorically but quite literally! The heart in the township's newly installed selfie point was stolen and was promptly reported to the police by locals. On May 1, a selfie point 'I Love Ballia' was installed and within 72 hours the heart (that substituted the word 'love') between 'I' and 'Ballia' was stolen.
-
Former sarpanch shot, injured during fight at Manjri
PUNE A former sarpanch from Pune was shot at and injured after an argument turned violent between two groups of men at a restaurant in Manjri on Wednesday night. A fight broke out between the former sarpanch, his friends, and the members of the opposite group around 12:45 am on Wednesday. They were all having dinner at a restaurant located in Manjri Budrukh.
-
New flyover fails to ease traffic issues on Karve road
The Karve road flyover, which was inaugurated on March 13, has added more woes for commuters than resolving traffic mess and has placed itself in the series of other such structures in Pune built without proper planning and design. According to transport experts, the flyover at Nal stop on Karve road was wrongly designed without taking into account overall commuters' numbers. Despite multiple measures, the traffic mess is yet to be eased.
-
UP govt orders to provide reliable Internet connectivity in villages
Lucknow Moving a step closer towards realising chief minister Yogi Adityanath's dream of developing 'smart villages', the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday ordered to provide reliable Internet connectivity in all the village secretariats of the state. To uplift the living standard of villagers and help them achieve their full potential, the government has ordered to provide reliable Internet connectivity in the villages.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics