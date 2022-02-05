Akhilesh most pained by action against criminals: Maurya

Agra Deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya said here on Friday that whenever action was taken against criminals, mafia, kidnappers, rioters and land grabbers, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav was most pained because he was the ‘sardar’ ( head) of all these notorious elements.

Maurya addressed public meetings in Bah and Fatehpur Sikri constituencies in the district and sought votes for party candidates.

“SP leader Akhilesh Yadav is dreaming of more than 400 seats in these assembly elections but he should be happy if his party manages to retain the 47 seats it won in 2017. The day of counting (March 10) would be the day of farewell to SP, BSP, Congress and RLD in UP,” said Maurya.

“The BJP worked for all and no difference was made among beneficiaries, whether Muslim or Hindu. Law and order, electricity and roads used to be issues in past elections but the BJP has now done so much that none of the opposition parties can dare to make these subjects an issue,” he said.

“Whenever a bulldozer moves and action is taken against criminals, mafia, kidnappers, rioters and land grabbers, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is pained because he is the ‘sardar’ (leader) of all these notorious elements in the state. He considers any action against unlawful activities as action against himself,” said Maurya.

“Akhilesh Yadav should remember that the era of politics with the support of criminals, mafia and goonda elements in Uttar Pradesh is no more. All parties gathered in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to stop Modi but failed. They now think that if they stop BJP in Uttar Pradesh in 2022, they will be able to stop Modi in 2024. So keep in mind that election 2022 is linked to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” said Maurya.

