Akhilesh promises regular, cheap power supply in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday promised regular and cheap electricity supply for agricultural, domestic and industrial purposes if his party is voted to power in the state. He also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the power supply scenario in Uttar Pradesh.

In a tweet in Hindi, targeting the BJP government in the state, the former chief minister said: “Had the proposed power plants in Etah and other districts been built, the people of Uttar Pradesh would not have been compelled to buy electricity at the highest rate in the country.”

He further wrote, “When the SP government takes over, we reiterate our resolve to provide more relief than anticipated and regular, cheap electricity to agriculture, households, industries and businesses.”

Refuting the allegations, UP energy minister Shrikant Sharma, in a tweet, alleged that the previous Samajwadi Party government increased electricity rates by over 60%.

There has been “no increase” in electricity rates in the Yogi Adityanath government, Sharma claimed. “Electricity is being provided without any discrimination. Villages are getting more than 54% electricity,” the minister said, according to the news agency PTI.

Party MLC has no link with perfume trader: SP

The Samajwadi Party hit out at the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state over the raids by Directorate General of GST Intelligences, leading to the discovery of huge cash on the premises of a paan masala trader and itra (perfume) trader. The party said that this proves how badly demonetisation had failed. The SP also hit out at the BJP for allegedly connecting the perfume trader with an SP MLC.

Manish Jagan Agrawal, the digital media coordinator of SP, in a tweet in Hindi, said: “...the cash discovered speaks volumes about the failure of demonetisation.”

He also wrote that BJP and media were unnecessarily linking the paan masala trader and perfume trader with the SP and sullying the party’s image. SP MLC Pammi Jain has nothing to do with the perfume trader, the party said.

