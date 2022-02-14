Akhilesh promises to fill 11 lakh vacancies in government depts

KANPUR Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday promised to fill 11 lakh vacancies in government departments and provide free rations to people for five years, if he was voted to power.

“The BJP has advertised heavily in New Delhi and Lucknow that it has given jobs to youths. Did you get any jobs? Where are these jobs? Instead of getting jobs, B ED and TET aspirants had to keep giving memorandums to the government,” he said addressing rallies in Jhansi, Mahoba and Hamirpur, which would go to polls in the third phase of UP Assembly polls on February 20.

Asking the BJP how many jobs it gave to youths in the last five years, Yadav cautioned people not to be misled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying that “small leaders of the ruling party were telling small lies, big leaders were telling big lies, and their top leader was giving out the biggest lies.”

He said chief minister Yogi Adityanath was rattled after the second phase of polling that heavily favoured the SP’s alliance with RLD and other parties.

“The kind of response Bundelkhand is giving to the SP, I am sure the BJP and its leaders will be numb in the third phase polling,” he said.

“Unke (CM) chehre par barah baj rahe hain (he is having an anxious face) and he is having sleepless nights like his leaders. Make sure you help maintain this expression on their face with your votes,” he urged people.

Yadav said the second phase of voting in UP elections indicated that people were telling the BJP to go back. “Looking at the public’s support in the second phase, it can be said that the SP-alliance has crossed the century mark in the first two phases of the polls. Out of the seven phases, now two have been completed. People are telling BJP ‘Go back, go’ #BjpGoBackGo,” he said in a tweet .

The SP chief said Bundelkhand had given a lot of support to the BJP in the past, but the party did nothing for the poor, farmers and youths. “The BJP has dropped budgetary allocation for free ration. This means, no free ration after March. But the SP will give free ration with mustard oil and ghee for five years.”