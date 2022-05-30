Akhilesh says U.P. budget not growth-oriented

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president and leader of the opposition in the legislative assembly Akhilesh Yadav said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has failed to fulfil the promises made to the people in the ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra’ and is counting the projects launched by the Samajwadi Party (SP) government as its own.

Speaking in the debate on the general budget 2022-23 in the legislative assembly on Monday, Yadav raised the demand for a caste-based census, restoration of the old pension scheme for the government employees, a fixed salary for the outsourced employees working in various state government departments, filling up the posts lying vacant in various government departments, payment of dearness allowance to the state employees, as done by the central government, and filling up the posts of the teachers in the government schools.

Terming the budget, a mere division of funds, Yadav said the budget was not growth-oriented.

The state government has made no announcement for the capital investment, and no investment has been announced in the power sector — establishment of the thermal power stations as well as distribution network across the state, he said.

The sports and housing sector has been neglected in the budget. The state government has cut the allocation of the fund to the dairy sector, which would have played an important role in increasing the farmers’ income. Other states have made a large investment in the dairy sector, he added.

“To promote the dairy sector, the state government has promoted the state-owned unit Parag and Amul. Due to the wrong policies of the BJP government, the number of cows has decreased in the state. The BJP government does not have any plan to increase milk production,” he said.

Yadav said instead of establishing a cow dung unit in Kannauj the BJP government should promote the perfume industry by establishing parks and plants. “There was no focus on sustainable goals in the budget. The latest data released by NITI Ayog shows that Uttar Pradesh’s rank has declined in education.

“The government schools lack facilities, the schools established by the SP government are neglected,” he said.

To provide quality food to the students, the SP government had tied up with the Akshay Patra to establish centralised kitchens to supply meals to the students. The BJP government was engrossed in the mid-day meal scam. The students are yet to get textbooks. The BJP government has spent ₹18,000 crore to make the roads free of potholes, but the roads in the state are still in bad condition, he said.

Yadav urged the BJP lawmakers to study socialism instead of attacking the Samajwadi Party, which has been working for the deprived community.

The BJP government has not doubled the farmers’ income nor given jobs to the unemployed youths. The signing of MoUs with various private companies for investment in UP is a mere dream that the state government is selling to the people. For investment in the defence corridor or near Bundelkhand, the companies would require water and power supply. The government has announced the construction of Ganga Expressway under the public-private partnership (PPP) model but has not made it clear how much burden it will put on the commuters moving on the expressway, he said.

The SP government had established a network of airports and airstrips in UP, established medical colleges, Sainik schools, bus stations and highways that the BJP government is claiming to be launched by its government. The ministers in the BJP government have inaugurated the projects launched by the SP government, he said.