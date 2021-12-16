Akhilesh seals alliance with uncle Shivpal for UP polls

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav and his politically-estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav, who heads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L), have sealed an alliance for the 2022 UP assembly polls after talks between the two leaders here on Thursday.

Akhilesh later tweeted a picture with Shivpal saying: “...gathbandan ki baat tay hui hai (alliance has been decided)”

His full tweet read: “Met PSP-L national president and the alliance has been decided. The policy of taking along regional parties has continuously strengthened Samajwadi Party and taking the SP and alliance partners towards historic victory.”

Later in the day, Shivpal also tweeted the picture of the two together and wrote: “Today, the Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav ji had a courtesy meeting with me at (my) residence. During the meeting, I had a long discussion with him over the strategy of contesting the forthcoming assembly elections 2022 together”.

On November 3, Akhilesh had for the first time hinted about the alliance with Shivpal at his ancestral village Saifai in Etawah district of UP.

“It has been the endeavour of the Samajwadi Party to stitch an alliance with smaller parties. Naturally, we are going to forge an alliance with the party of uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav as well. The SP will give him full respect,” Akhilesh had said at the time.

On Thursday afternoon, Akhilesh Yadav drove to Shivpal Yadav’s residence.

Hundreds of supporters of both parties gathered outside Shivpal’s residence, raising the slogan “Chacha-Bhatija zindabad”.

Deepak Mishra, a PSP-L leader, said, “This is a happy and positive political development. This will strengthen the anti-BJP forces and consolidate the Lohiawadi and socialist movement in the country. Shivpalji had always been trying for this alliance for removal of the BJP.”

Shivpal had been looking to ally with the SP since before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but Akhilesh had been non-committal till November 3.

Shivpal and Akhilesh Yadav had fallen out in August 2016, triggering a long-drawn Yadav family feud for the control of the Samajwadi Party. Eventually, Akhilesh became the SP national president in January 2017 and Shivpal floated the PSP-L before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He contested against the SP’s official candidate and the then sitting MP Akshay Yadav from Firozabad. However, both lost as the BJP wrested the seat from the SP. Since the formation of PSP-L, Shivpal had openly talked about his intention to ally with the SP.

The prominent parties that the SP has announced alliances with include the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Janwadi Party (Socialist) and the Apna Dal (Krishna Patel), all three based in eastern UP, and with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Mahan Dal, both with a presence in western UP.

The details of the alliance, such as seat-sharing, will be announced later, said an SP leader aware of the matter.