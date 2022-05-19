Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Akhilesh seeks judicial probe into woman’s killing in Siddharth Nagar village
lucknow news

Akhilesh seeks judicial probe into woman’s killing in Siddharth Nagar village

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday demanded a judicial inquiry into killing of a woman by police during a raid in Kodra Grant village of Siddharth Nagar on April 14
Akhilesh seeks judicial probe into woman’s killing in Siddharth Nagar village (ht file)
Published on May 19, 2022 12:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday demanded a judicial inquiry into killing of a woman by police during a raid in Kodra Grant village of Siddharth Nagar on April 14.

Yadav reached Kodra Grant in Siddharth Nagar and assured justice to the victim’s family.

He said his party would work with the victim’s family to ensure they got justice and he would also raise the issue in the state assembly. He said the incident was shameful and such incidents were being consistently reported from different parts of the state. He also listed some recent incidents of crime to target the state government and said the state police had earned a bad name for fake encounters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP